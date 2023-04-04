RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD: Further upside hinges on 0.6820 breakout and RBA
AUD/USD aptly portrays the pre-RBA anxiety as it makes rounds to 0.6780-85 during early Tuesday, following the strongest daily run-up since early January.
EUR/USD bulls eye 1.0930 key upside hurdle
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start strength as bulls approach the all-important 1.0930 resistance. The Euro pair justifies the bullish MACD signals and the upward-sloping RSI (14) line, not overbought.
Gold traces dicey yields below $2,000 as Federal Reserve rate hikes appear difficult
Gold price remains sluggish around $1,985 during early Tuesday, following a positive start to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) weeks. The yellow metal’s latest inaction could be linked to a light calendar and lack of major data/events.
Twitter updates website logo to Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin surges 30%, a new bull run for meme coins?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has updated the social media platform's website logo to a Shiba Inu dog. The development catapulted Dogecoin price by 30% to reclaim December highs around $0.107 before a brief reversal. This could be the beginning of a new rally for dog-themed coins.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: To pause or not to pause Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on April 4. The RBA has been raising the Cash Rate Target since March 2022 and, during the last five meetings, opted for 25 bps hikes. Back in February 2022, the rate was 0.1% and now stands at 3.6%.