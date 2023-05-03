RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD pares RBA-inspired gains below 0.6700 ahead of Australia Retail Sales, Fed
The AUD/USD pair has continued its sideways performance in a range of 0.6660-0.6670 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported an upbeat Retail Sales data (March). Monthly Retail Sales have accelerated by 0.4%, higher than the consensus and the former release of 0.2%.
EUR/USD bulls struggle within small range near 1.1000 amid pre-Fed anxiety
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.1010 while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels in a week amid early Wednesday. The Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold bulls flex muscles as Federal Reserve announcements loom
Gold price seesaws at the highest levels in two weeks, making rounds to $2,015-20 during early Wednesday, after rising the most in a month the previous day. The precious metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of today’s top-tier United States data.
SHIB whales accumulate despite Shiba Inu price falling to four-month low; what it means for the meme coin
Shiba Inu price continued its lackluster streak of red candlesticks followed by minimal recovery as the altcoin witnessed virtually no change on May 2. While the on-chain conditions of the meme coin scream bearish at the moment, SHIB whales' actions suggest the contrary.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
The situation thus remains very difficult for central banks, further complicated by signs of weakness in the banking industry. First Republic became the third large regional bank in the US to fail, while there have been no more incidents in Europe since Credit Suisse.