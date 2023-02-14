RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.
USD/JPY: Ascending triangle, double tops tease bears around 132.00
USD/JPY prints mild losses around the intraday low of 131.90 as the Japanese government officially nominates Kazuo Ueda to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor on early Tuesday.
Gold sitting tight over the abyss ahead of US CPI
Gold decoupled from the US Dollar's trajectory on Monday, sinking at the same time as the greenback as investors get set for this week's key event in the US Consumer Price Index.
USDC issuer Circle reportedly tipped NYDFS in 2022 regarding Binance-Paxos BUSD issues
Binance, being the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is also prone to catching fire quickly. And it did on Monday after the New York state regulators took action against the issuer of its stablecoin, Paxos.
Tuesday's US CPI will be the market-mover
We get a fair amount of data this week, but honestly, it’s the CPI for Jan that will be the market-mover, followed by retail sales on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.