Forex analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, other currencies, Gold and S&P 500 [Video]

Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.

 

AUD/USD portrays pre-NFP consolidation above 0.6650

AUD/USD pares weekly losses around 0.6680 as traders prepare for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) during Good Friday’s holiday-driven sluggish session. The Aussie pair prints the first daily gains in four amid upbeat headlines from Australia’s major customer China.

USD/JPY ignores yields to slip beneath 132.00 as Japan’s real wages drop at a slower pace, US NFP eyed

USD/JPY renews its intraday low near 131.60 as it justifies the upbeat Japan data amid sluggish markets due to the Good Friday holiday at major bourses. The Yen pair remains on the way to posting weekly losses with the latest fall.

Gold could aim for $2,043 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium

Gold price is trading around a flat line in early Good Friday’s trading, as bulls are defending the $2,000 mark ahead of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls report. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains amid a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.

This is how Solana plans to cut costs for its on-chain storage solution

Solana, a layer 1 blockchain, has introduced a new solution that will help reduce the cost of on-chain storage by a significant margin. The technology, christened 'state compression,' commits to lowering the cost of minting 1 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network to $110.

US March Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium

Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 32 NFP prints.

