Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.1000 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Core PCE inflation softened in June, the US Dollar lost its appeal, allowing the pair to hold its ground. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to register losses.
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair benefits from improving risk mood and renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker-than-expected PCE inflation data for June.
Gold price continued to push higher in the American session and stabilized at around $1,960 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4% after soft June PCE inflation data from the US, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.