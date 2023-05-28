Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.