Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.