Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6700 on downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD struggles to overcome intraday losses as the latest statistics from China and Australia joins sour sentiment during early Monday amid fears of RBA’s dovish hike and softer US data surrounding activities and employment.
USD/JPY bears step in to close the opening gap
USD/JPY is higher by some 0.2% which has rallied from a low of 132.98 to a high of 133.38 so far. The pair has jumped into last week's resistance although only to meet supply again, putting the pair back under pressure in Tokyo.
Gold bears struggle to keep the reins ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price consolidates intraday losses around $1,963 as US Dollar retreats from a daily high, despite sour sentiment and firmer yields, as markets brace for the key US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance on the rise, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level.
The week ahead - US non-farm payrolls, RBA and RBNZ rate decisions
The last US payrolls report saw yet another set of strong numbers with February jobs seeing a gain of 311k, while January was revised lower to 504k. The rise in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.4% was treated as a slight negative, but it also coincided with a rise in the participation rate to 62.5%.