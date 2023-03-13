RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD bulls meet channel resistance near 0.6650, but committed from 0.6600
AUD/USD bulls are in the market following a strong open. A break has occurred through a micro trendline resistance with more work to do from the bulls to get over the line. 0.6620 will be a milestone on the onward´s journey for laying down the foundations of a continuation beyond 0.6650.
EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed
EUR/USD rise to the highest levels in three weeks as an upbeat risk profile favors bulls amid early Monday. The Euro pair advances nearly half a percent on a day to 1.0715 as it prints a three-day winning streak at the highest levels in three weeks.
Gold bulls meet resistance and bears eye trendline support
Gold price was higher at the start of the week by some 0.5% after the first hour of Tokyo trade having jumped 2% on Friday and while US authorities announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Watch these five cryptocurrencies for a potential price rebound next week
Bitcoin is trying to sustain above $20,000 and if it succeeds, ETH, MATIC, TON, and OKB may witness a strong recovery. Traders dumped risky assets following the crisis and failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The S&P 500 Index plunged 4.55% while Bitcoin is down about 9% this week.
The rescue of SVB takes centre stage with CPI waiting in the wings
Hopes are high that US regulators can find a buyer, after reports late on Sunday that HSBC was a potential “white knight” bidder for the UK arm of Silicon Valley bank. HSBC is likely to be the biggest bank bidding for the firm, with a slew of smaller banks said to make an offer. The question now is, how quickly can a buyer move on a transaction?