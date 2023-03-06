Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
AUD/USD keeps losses near 0.6750 as China's GDP target disappoints
AUD/USD is trading in the red at around the mid-0.6700s, as bulls take a breather following the first weekly gain in three early Monday. The Aussie pair remains undermined, as China disappoints with a 5.0% GDP growth target for this year. Focus shifts to RBA and Fed Chair Powell.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0600 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0600, taking note of the mixed market mood and a pause in the US Dollar decline. Markets remain jittery after China's GDP growth target for 2023 disappointed. Traders gear up for an action-packed US NFP week ahead.
Gold bears are in play with eyes on Fed's Powell and NFP
Gold price is slightly offered at the start of the week as markets hold their breath ahead of an update on the US rate outlook from the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell. At the end of the week, US labor market data will be also critical. Gold is down 0.15%, sliding from a high of $1,855.43.
Bitcoin price faces ‘last stand’ as weekly close threatens $22K retest
Research warns that Bitcoin bulls have much to do to preserve newly-won support, but failure could still see a BTC price cascade below $20,000. Bitcoin stayed near key support on March 5 as the weekly candle close brought fresh fears of a breakdown.
Let it sink in – Markets hope data will reflect tightening
The S&P 500 bounces back on dovish comments from the Atlanta Federal Reserve president. Mr Bostic’s dovish dissent in favor of25 bps hikes may help market participants digest a series of hawkish comments from policymakers lately. Investors may regain confidence if they believe the Fed would let previous hikes take effect and avoid an overshoot.