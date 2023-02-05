Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 following NFP-inspired selloff
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling interest after a pullback move to near the round-level resistance of 1.0800 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has resumed its downside journey.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Market scales back dovish Fed bets
The Fed pivot trade was already looking ripe for reversal in the aftermath of Wednesday’s FOMC decision, and things really got going in that direction as the week closed out.