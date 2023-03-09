Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,820 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its rebound and surpassed $1,825 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a large increase in weekly jobless claims, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.