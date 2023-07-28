Coach reviews this week's calls and projects future action next week. Key for next week is this week's lows.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.1000 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.1000 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Core PCE inflation softened in June, the US Dollar failed to gather strength, allowing the pair to holds its ground.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2850 on USD weakness
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected inflation data for June, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold holds above $1,950 after US PCE inflation figures
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,950 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4% after soft June PCE inflation data from the US and helps XAU/USD keep its footing.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
MULN drifts lower ahead of shareholder meeting
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.