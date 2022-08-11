Food at home is up 13.1 percent annually. That's the most since 13.9 percent in February of 1979.

CPI year-over-year details

CPI: 8.5 Percent

CPI Less Food: 8.1 Percent

CPI Food: 10.9 Percent

CPI Food at Home: 13.1 Percent

CPI Food and Beverage: 10.5 Percent

CPI Energy (Not Shown): 32.9 percent

Food details

What's in your basket?

Meat, Poultry, Fish, Eggs: 10.9 Percent

Cereals, Bakery: 15.0 Percent

Dairy: 14.9 Percent

Fruits and Vegetables: 9.3 Percent

Beverages: 13.8 Percent

Other Food at Home: 15.8 Percent

Away From Home: 7.6 Percent

At Home: 13.1 Percent

Given rising tip defaults (and me paying them) I dispute the total cost of food away from home as up only 7.6 percent.

We have seen tip defaults as high as 25 percent. It's getting absurd.

More on the CPI, US and foreign

For more charts and discussion of consumer prices in the US, please see CPI Month-Over-Month Was Unchanged, Year-Over-Year Up 8.5 Percent

Also note Inflation rates are very low in Japan and China vs. the US and Europe. What's going on?

for discussion, please see Is Low inflation in Japan and China a Sign of Strength or Weakness?