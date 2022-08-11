Food at home is up 13.1 percent annually. That's the most since 13.9 percent in February of 1979.
CPI year-over-year details
- CPI: 8.5 Percent
- CPI Less Food: 8.1 Percent
- CPI Food: 10.9 Percent
- CPI Food at Home: 13.1 Percent
- CPI Food and Beverage: 10.5 Percent
- CPI Energy (Not Shown): 32.9 percent
Food details
What's in your basket?
- Meat, Poultry, Fish, Eggs: 10.9 Percent
- Cereals, Bakery: 15.0 Percent
- Dairy: 14.9 Percent
- Fruits and Vegetables: 9.3 Percent
- Beverages: 13.8 Percent
- Other Food at Home: 15.8 Percent
- Away From Home: 7.6 Percent
- At Home: 13.1 Percent
Given rising tip defaults (and me paying them) I dispute the total cost of food away from home as up only 7.6 percent.
We have seen tip defaults as high as 25 percent. It's getting absurd.
More on the CPI, US and foreign
For more charts and discussion of consumer prices in the US, please see CPI Month-Over-Month Was Unchanged, Year-Over-Year Up 8.5 Percent
Also note Inflation rates are very low in Japan and China vs. the US and Europe. What's going on?
for discussion, please see Is Low inflation in Japan and China a Sign of Strength or Weakness?
