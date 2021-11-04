NZ Jobs, Wages Climb; Up Next BOE – GBP Rallies

Summary: New Zealand’s Employment growth climbed sharply in Q3 2021, pushing the country’s unemployment rate to a 14-year low at 3.4% (4% previously). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) sprouted wings and took flight, up 0.67% to 0.7170 from 0.7109. The “flightless bird” was yesterday’s best performing currency. Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve announced that they would taper their monthly bond purchases by USD 15 billion beginning this month, with plans to end them in 2022. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged, continuing to keep the word “transitory” to describe inflation. Some market participants expected this word to be dropped. Jerome Powell stressed that it was not time to raise interest rates because the labour market had not healed. The Fed Chair was responding to reporter’s questions, according to a Reuters report. Global bond yields were mostly higher. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate settled at 1.61% (1.55%). The UK 10-year treasury Gilt yield was last at 1.07% from 1.03% yesterday. Sterling rallied 0.50% to 1.3683 from 1.3617 ahead of today’s Bank of England monetary policy meeting. The Bank of England was the second major central bank to announce a reduction in asset purchases. Some traders believe the BOE could hike rates as quickly as tonight. (Sydney, 11pm). The Euro recovered to 1.1605 from 1.1580 yesterday. The Dollar Index, a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased 0.23% to 93.87 (94.10). The Australian Dollar, battered following a dovish RBA meeting on Tuesday, rebounded to 0.7455 from 0.7430. The Kiwi’s outperformance, for once, led the Aussie up. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mixed. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) eased to 6.3945 (6.4025) while the USD/THB pair (Dollar-Thai Baht) rose to 33.35 from 33.25. USD/SGD (Dollar-Singapore) dipped to 1.3475 from 1.3490.

Wall Street stocks edged higher. The DOW settled at 36,147 (36,047) while the S&P 500 gained 06% to 4,660 (4,630 yesterday).

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler recovered on the back of the robust Kiwi and overall easier US Dollar. After sliding to an overnight low at 0.7412, the AUD/USD pair rallied to finish at 0.7455 in New York. Yesterday the Aussie opened at 0.7430.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar begins with New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Prices (m/m f/c 1.0% from 1.5%). Australia follows with its September Balance of Trade (Surplus of +AUD 12.2 billion from previous +AUD 15.077 billion – ACY Finlogix). Australian September Retail Sales (f/c 1.3% from -1.7% - ACY Finlogix). Japan, back today from a holiday yesterday, releases its October Final Services PMI (no f/c, previous was 47.8). Europe kicks off with Germany’s September Factory Orders (f/c 2% from -7.7% - ACY Finlogix), Swiss Consumer Confidence Index (no f/c, previous was 7.8). Italy is next with its October Final Services PMI (f/c 54.5 from 55.5), French October Final Services PMI (f/c 56.6 from 56.2), German October Final Services PMI (f/c 52.4 from 56.2), Eurozone October Markit Services PMI (f/c 54.7 from 56.4 – ACY Finlogix). The UK follows with its October Construction PMI (f/c 52 from 52.6). The Eurozone releases its September PPI (m/m f/c 2.2% from 1.1%; y/y f/c 15.2% from 13.4% - ACY Finlogix). The US September Balance of Trade (Deficit) is next (f/c -USD 80.5 billion from -USD 73.3 billion – ACY Finlogix), US Weekly Unemployment Claims (f/c 275,000 from 281,000 – ACY Finlogix). Canada releases its September Balance of Trade (Surplus f/c +CAD 1.55 billion from +CAD 1.94 billion).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar eased overall despite the rise in US bond yields after the Fed held on to its transitory language. Traders saw this as a signal that the US central bank would not require a fast rise in interest rates. Ahead of Friday’s US October Payrolls report, speculators adjusted their positions. Focus turns to the Bank of England’s policy meeting tonight. Some traders believe the BOE could follow the RBNZ and raise interest rates in this meeting. Analysts forecast that 3 out of 9 of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee members would vote to hike rates.

Tomorrow’s US Payrolls will be huge. The US economy is forecast to have added a total of 450,000. Jobs in October, from 194,000 in September. Overnight the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) dipped 0.23% to 93.87 (94.10 yesterday). The DXY has been trading in a 93.30-94.30 range since late September.

For today, we can expect further consolidation with the Greenback under modest pressure following the FOMC meeting.

NZD/USD – The Kiwi was the best performing major yesterday, up 0.67% against the Greenback. Overnight the New Zealand Dollar traded to a high at 0.7173, closing at 0.7170 in New York. Immediate resistance on the Kiwi can be found at 0.7180 followed by 0.7210. On the downside, immediate resistance lies at 0.7140 and 0.7110. Overnight low traded was 0.7113. The Kiwi could have its wings clipped if the Greenback recovers strongly. The catalyst would be a stellar US Payrolls report. Meantime…Look for consolidation today in a likely 0.7120-0.7200 range. Prefer to sell rallies.

EUR/USD – the shared currency recovered to finish above the 1.1600 level at 1.1605 from 1.1580 yesterday. Overnight high for the EUR/USD pair was at 1.1616. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1620 followed by 1.1650. Immediate support lies at 1.1590, 1.1560 and 1.1530. Look to trade the Euro in a likely range today of 1.1570-1.1620.

the shared currency recovered to finish above the 1.1600 level at 1.1605 from 1.1580 yesterday. Overnight high for the EUR/USD pair was at 1.1616. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1620 followed by 1.1650. Immediate support lies at 1.1590, 1.1560 and 1.1530. Look to trade the Euro in a likely range today of 1.1570-1.1620. AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar rebounded from yesterday’s open at 0.7430 to 0.7455 on the back of the stronger Kiwi and modestly weaker Greenback. Overnight the AUD/USD pair hit a low at 0.7412. Immediate support for today lies at 0.7410. The next support can be found at 0.7380. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 0.7470, 0.7500 and 0.7530. Look for the Battler to consolidate in a likely trading range today of 0.7410-0.7470. Trade the range shag on this puppy today.

The Australian Dollar rebounded from yesterday’s open at 0.7430 to 0.7455 on the back of the stronger Kiwi and modestly weaker Greenback. Overnight the AUD/USD pair hit a low at 0.7412. Immediate support for today lies at 0.7410. The next support can be found at 0.7380. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 0.7470, 0.7500 and 0.7530. Look for the Battler to consolidate in a likely trading range today of 0.7410-0.7470. Trade the range shag on this puppy today. GBP/USD – Sterling managed to finish up 0.50% against the Greenback, at 1.3683 (1.3617 yesterday). Overnight, the British currency traded to a high at 1.3692. Immediate resistance for today is found at 1.3700 followed by 1.3730. Immediate support lies at 1.3655 followed by 1.3625, and 1.3605. Overnight low traded was 1.3607. Some traders expect the Bank of England hike rates by 15 basis points at the conclusion of their meeting tonight. If the BOE choose to hike by 25 basis points, Sterling will soar. Meantime, expect GBP/USD to trade in a likely 1.3620-1.3720 range today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)