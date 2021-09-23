FOMC review, Evergrande up on debt restructuring talks and what to expect from the BoE [Video]

- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Powell says Fed taper could start soon and end mid-2022 (2:37).
- China stocks jump higher overnight on Evergrande restructuring talks (5:22).
- What to expect from the Bank of England today (8:09).
- Manufacturing and Service PMI's due today (11:23).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1700 amid retreating yields, Eurozone PMI eyed
EUR/USD regains 1.1700, licking the hawkish Fed-led wounds. China Evergrande risks loom, weighing on the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. Upbeat PMIs need validation from risk catalysts, ECB policymakers to keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.3650 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low towards 1.3650. Fed propelled US dollar higher but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat. US PMIs awaited as well.
XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The BoE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.