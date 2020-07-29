No change in fed funds rate as expected.

Yesterday the Fed $2.3 trillion loan program extended to year end.

Yield curve control not mentioned in FOMC statement.

Markets had little response to the Fed rate announcement.

The Federal Reserve kept its economic relief programs and the fed funds rate unchanged as expected at its third meeting since the emergency measures were instituted in early in March.

Fed governors declined to begin targeting longer term interest rates under a proposed yield curve control policy that would let the bank to buy and sell Treasuries until the 10-year or other yields were at a specific level or within a range.

Fed funds

Yield curve control

The yield policy has been seen as a next step for the central bank in its efforts to support the US economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Several current Fed presidents, Chairman Powell and former chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke have said they consider the policy worthy of consideration.

Under the Fed’s present policy, essentially the same as the bank’s financial crisis quantitative easing (QE) programs, the open market desk at the New York Fed buys a range of Treasuries and commercial debt to push interest rates lower. The QE purchases launched by the Fed in March have driven 30-year mortgage rates to their lowest on record.

The main difference in a yield curve control policy would be the disclosure of the specific rate target. Its overall purpose, reducing commercial rates to provide economic support, is identical to quantitative easing.

This policy would permit the Fed to directly control rates across a much wider spectrum of the yield curve. Traditional rate policy uses the fed funds to set an example of policy direction which may or may not be followed by the market through the full expanse of the yield curve. Even quantitative easing as practiced until now is not designed to control a specific rate but exercises a general influence of all rates.

Such an official rate target policy would leave the credit market with much less leeway to disagree with Fed rate policy. In the run up to the financial crisis yields were falling for several months before the Fed began to cut the fed fuds rate.

Markets

Markets had little initial response to the Fed policy announcement. The dollar slipped a bit, Treasury rates edged higher and equities were essentially unchanged.

One of the main reasons for the dollar’s sharp decline over the past two weeks has been the changing view of the US economic recovery and the possibility that the Fed will at some point provide more interest rate relief. Nothing in the FOMC statement alters that view.