In a week with heavy data, Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement will be the most important event risk. The Fed is set to update its economic projections and their outlook for interest rates. Chairman Powell will hold his usual press conference where he will undoubtedly be peppered with questions about yields.
The U.S. dollar shrugged off the February retail sales report and consolidated its gains ahead of the rate decision. The greenback avoided losses against most of the major currencies. USD/JPY and USD/CHF succumbed to profit taking. Retail sales dropped -3% in the month of February, which was significantly weaker than the -0.5% forecast. Excluding autos, spending dropped -2.7% which was also worse than anticipated. However, these numbers did not hurt the dollar because January retail sales figures were revised higher and on a seasonally adjusted basis, spending was strong despite winter storms. Also, with stimulus checks set to go out as early as next week many investors are looking forward to stronger retail sales in the second half of March and April.
There are 3 main questions for the Fed tomorrow:
1. How will GDP and inflation forecasts change?
2. Will the “dot plot” of interest rate projections signal a 2022 rate hike?
3. Does Powell still see rise in inflation as temporary and jump in yields a non-issue?
What makes this month’s FOMC meeting so important is that there could be big moves in currencies, Treasuries and equities regardless of what Powell says. Chairman Powell made in clear in recent comments that he’s not worried but how long can U.S. policymakers remain cool if yields continue to shoot higher? For the past month, he’s downplayed the rise in inflation and move in yields. By continuing to do so, he’s basically giving a greenlight or endorsing further gains, which would be positive for the U.S. dollar. However if he starts to share some of the European Central Bank’s concerns or decides to shift their purchases to longer dated bonds which affect mortgage rates, yields and the dollar could sink quickly.
The Canadian dollar rose to fresh 3 year highs against the greenback despite lower oil prices. Weaker U.S. retail sales contributed to the move along with expectations for stronger Canadian data. Inflation and retail sales numbers are due for release this week. February was a better month for Canada and while the IVEY PMI index showed softer price pressures, the rise in commodity prices is expected to drive CPI higher. Economists are looking for a modest 0.7% increase last month versus 0.6% in January. On an annualized basis, CPI will still be running well below 2% so rising price pressures is not a major problem for the Bank of Canada.
At the start of the U.S. trading session, euro traded strongly on the back of a firmer ZEW survey. However by the end of the day, it had given up all of its gains. The region is still mired in slow vaccine rollout and a dovish central bank that accelerated asset purchases to keep a lid on bond yields. The Australian dollar remained under pressure after the RBA minutes revealed a central bank committed to maintaining “very significant,” “stimulatory monetary conditions” for some time. They have no plans to tighten monetary policy until inflation is sustainably between the 2 to 3% range.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range.
XRP price explodes by 20% but quickly fades after holders attempt to escape the SEC
XRP price had a volatile 20% spike as holders have hired attorney John Deaton to file a motion against the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple. According to Deaton, XRP holders' interests are not accurately and adequately represented in the lawsuit against Ripple.
S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976
Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.