- Summary of close on Wall Street and headlines in play (00:00).
- FOMC set to accelerate the pace of tapering with a focus on dot-plot (1:37).
- UK PM Johnson suffers the biggest rebellion to date (7:59).
- UK booster programme facing setbacks (9:25).
- UK CPI comes in higher than expected (10:18).
- China's Sinovac vaccine inadequate protection against Omicron (11:13).
- Chinese data overnight, US Retail Sales out later today (12:57).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
