Please see the following Fed meeting comments from Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Bye bye rate cuts

“Any lingering hope of a rate cut this year seems to have gone following this meeting. A higher terminal rate is now expected, with two more hikes now seen as likely by the end of the year. This may change, but for now the Fed is sending a message that they are certainly not going to stay on pause for ever.”

Hawkish Powell boosts dollar

“The Fed looks to have delivered a serious check to market complacency, though if this ‘hawkish skip’ is moderated in the press conference then risk might get a boost later this evening. In the near-term, stocks have dropped back and the dollar has rallied firmly off its lows.”

