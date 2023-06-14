Please see the following Fed meeting comments from Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Bye bye rate cuts
“Any lingering hope of a rate cut this year seems to have gone following this meeting. A higher terminal rate is now expected, with two more hikes now seen as likely by the end of the year. This may change, but for now the Fed is sending a message that they are certainly not going to stay on pause for ever.”
Hawkish Powell boosts dollar
“The Fed looks to have delivered a serious check to market complacency, though if this ‘hawkish skip’ is moderated in the press conference then risk might get a boost later this evening. In the near-term, stocks have dropped back and the dollar has rallied firmly off its lows.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed pauses, dot plot hints at further hikes ahead – LIVE
The Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged at 5%-5.25% in June. However, the accompanying statement and the dot plot suggests a skip not a pause. The US Dollar pared initial gains with Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, although risk aversion persists.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0800 as Powell speaks
EUR/USD turned south following the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement and approached the 1.0800 threshold. Chairman Jerome Powell refrains from anticipating July's decision, says the dot-plot is not a plan or a decision.
GBP/USD recovers from post-Fed lows as USD demand eases
GBP/USD holds to modest intraday gains, now trading above 1.2650. The US Federal Reserve provided the Greenback with an unexpected boost, as there are no signs the tightening cycle could end in July. Nevertheless, demand for the USD eased as Powell pours cold water on the dot plot figures.
Gold: XAU/USD nears May's low on broad US Dollar strength
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. Market players are dropping the idea of a Federal Reserve rate cut this year, boosting the Greenback across the FX board.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.