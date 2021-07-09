One of the key lines from the FOMC minutes was that ‘various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchase to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data’.
This sounds hawkish, but the initial reaction from the FOMC minutes was dovish. Why?
This is because this much was already pretty much known from the June 16 meeting and Powell’s comments. What the USD bulls were looking for to take the USD higher straight out of the meeting was anything in the minutes that would indicate that tapering would be imminent. This was not the case. The initial dovish case can be made from the following.
In the minutes some participants noted that incoming data was creating a less clear signal about the underlying economic momentum and judged that the committee would have more information in the future to make a better decision. So, there were positives and negatives in the minutes, but more data needed to be more definitive is what the FOMC minutes say. This is from both a virus and economic perspective.
So, here is a fast rundown of the latest data the Fed have had post-June 16.
NFP last Friday. It was mixed. Good headline at 850K, but unemployment moved higher to 5.9%. The Fed won’t like that. Why is it? Well, companies have jobs that workers are not taking, According to ING, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported post-NFP that 46% of small business owners had job openings they could not fill. This was down two points from May, but as the chart shows it is a remarkable figure that is way, way above the 48-year historical average of 22%.
One of the key lines from the FOMC minutes was that ‘various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchase to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data’.
This sounds hawkish, but the initial reaction from the FOMC minutes was dovish. Why?
This is because this much was already pretty much known from the June 16 meeting and Powell’s comments. What the USD bulls were looking for to take the USD higher straight out of the meeting was anything in the minutes that would indicate that tapering would be imminent. This was not the case. The initial dovish case can be made from the following.
In the minutes some participants noted that incoming data was creating a less clear signal about the underlying economic momentum and judged that the committee would have more information in the future to make a better decision. So, there were positives and negatives in the minutes, but more data needed to be more definitive is what the FOMC minutes say. This is from both a virus and economic perspective.
So, here is a fast rundown of the latest data the Fed have had post-June 16.
NFP last Friday. It was mixed. Good headline at 850K, but unemployment moved higher to 5.9%. The Fed won’t like that. Why is it? Well, companies have jobs that workers are not taking, According to ING, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported post-NFP that 46% of small business owners had job openings they could not fill. This was down two points from May, but as the chart shows it is a remarkable figure that is way, way above the 48-year historical average of 22%.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD accumulates minor losses below 1.1850 amid risk-off mood. The ECB has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% after concluding its special strategy meeting. The US dollar is recovering ground after Thursday's sell-off.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750 amid disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground, heading towards 1.3750 amid downbeat UK monthly GDP and manufacturing data. The covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. Brexit headlines also weigh on the cable.
XAU/USD extends its struggle above $1800 amid risk recovery
Gold price is struggling to hold ground above $1800 once again, as the US Treasury yields extend the rebound amid a recovery in the risk sentiment.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.