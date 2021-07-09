One of the key lines from the FOMC minutes was that ‘various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchase to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data’.

This sounds hawkish, but the initial reaction from the FOMC minutes was dovish. Why?

This is because this much was already pretty much known from the June 16 meeting and Powell’s comments. What the USD bulls were looking for to take the USD higher straight out of the meeting was anything in the minutes that would indicate that tapering would be imminent. This was not the case. The initial dovish case can be made from the following.

In the minutes some participants noted that incoming data was creating a less clear signal about the underlying economic momentum and judged that the committee would have more information in the future to make a better decision. So, there were positives and negatives in the minutes, but more data needed to be more definitive is what the FOMC minutes say. This is from both a virus and economic perspective.

So, here is a fast rundown of the latest data the Fed have had post-June 16.

NFP last Friday. It was mixed. Good headline at 850K, but unemployment moved higher to 5.9%. The Fed won’t like that. Why is it? Well, companies have jobs that workers are not taking, According to ING, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported post-NFP that 46% of small business owners had job openings they could not fill. This was down two points from May, but as the chart shows it is a remarkable figure that is way, way above the 48-year historical average of 22%.

One of the key lines from the FOMC minutes was that ‘various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchase to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings in light of incoming data’.

This sounds hawkish, but the initial reaction from the FOMC minutes was dovish. Why?

This is because this much was already pretty much known from the June 16 meeting and Powell’s comments. What the USD bulls were looking for to take the USD higher straight out of the meeting was anything in the minutes that would indicate that tapering would be imminent. This was not the case. The initial dovish case can be made from the following.

In the minutes some participants noted that incoming data was creating a less clear signal about the underlying economic momentum and judged that the committee would have more information in the future to make a better decision. So, there were positives and negatives in the minutes, but more data needed to be more definitive is what the FOMC minutes say. This is from both a virus and economic perspective.

So, here is a fast rundown of the latest data the Fed have had post-June 16.

NFP last Friday. It was mixed. Good headline at 850K, but unemployment moved higher to 5.9%. The Fed won’t like that. Why is it? Well, companies have jobs that workers are not taking, According to ING, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported post-NFP that 46% of small business owners had job openings they could not fill. This was down two points from May, but as the chart shows it is a remarkable figure that is way, way above the 48-year historical average of 22%.

Learn more about HYCM