US stocks tumbled the most in a month after the US retail sales declined more than analysts expected in July, and the rising Covid worries and images from Afghanistan dented the global risk appetite.

But it’s too early to call for a sustained market correction. The US equities doubled in value after the March 2020 plunge, and some profit-taking and a minor correction are only normal at this point.

The FOMC minutes is the major event on today’s economic calendar. Investors will be hunting for hints about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering. Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the monetary policy has its limits. Yes, it’s called inflation: the major side-effect of boundless money injection.

Any hint on QE tapering could have a meaningful impact on the market sentiment as we are talking about a change in one of the major pillars of the US equity rally. But no panic just yet! While in 2013 we saw a bad market reaction to the tapering announcement, it will certainly be different this time.