US stocks tumbled the most in a month after the US retail sales declined more than analysts expected in July, and the rising Covid worries and images from Afghanistan dented the global risk appetite.
But it’s too early to call for a sustained market correction. The US equities doubled in value after the March 2020 plunge, and some profit-taking and a minor correction are only normal at this point.
The FOMC minutes is the major event on today’s economic calendar. Investors will be hunting for hints about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering. Yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the monetary policy has its limits. Yes, it’s called inflation: the major side-effect of boundless money injection.
Any hint on QE tapering could have a meaningful impact on the market sentiment as we are talking about a change in one of the major pillars of the US equity rally. But no panic just yet! While in 2013 we saw a bad market reaction to the tapering announcement, it will certainly be different this time.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?