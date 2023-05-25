Share:

The Fed May minutes show a split on the policy outlook. Some participants commented that additional policy firming would likely be warranted at future meetings. But, several participants noted that further policy firming after this meeting may not be necessary. In Fed minutes vernacular, "some" is greater than "several." hence US yields moved higher on the day.

Any indication that the debt limit entanglement gets resolved and banking stress doesn't worsen, then next month's Fed meeting could bring a "hawkish pause," with the central bank holding rates steady but signalling more rate increases are possible, hence remaining entirely in data dependant mode.

Yields have been rising off the mid-March bottom and are back above 3.7% on the 10-year. A combination of primarily better-than-expected economic data, a debt limit deal in the offing, and the market better align with the Fed's policy views rather than the speculative pricing.

Traders discuss how good news can occasionally be bad news for markets. But we may be seeing a condition where the good news could eventually be found in higher rates for markets. If you do not believe the US is slipping into recession, you will probably struggle to determine why the Fed should cut rates. As the market removes Fed funds rate cuts from the calculus, rates may edge even higher from here.