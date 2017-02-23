FOMC minutes send dollar lower; US crude inventories show unexpected build

There’s a slight upside bias to European stock indices this morning but overall trade has been uneventful so far. Crude oil is firmer and this follows the release of the latest US inventory update from the American Petroleum Institute (API). This showed an unexpected drawdown in stockpiles of 884,000 barrels on expectations of a 3.3 million barrel build. This goes against the recent trend in inventories although traders will be looking out for confirmation of the build when the US Department of Energy releases its own update later today.

Last night the US Federal Reserve published the minutes of its last meeting held earlier this month. FOMC members discussed the “substantial uncertainty” that the new presidential administration has brought. They also noted raised confidence within the business community. As far as the economic outlook is concerned, it appears that many FOMC members would be happy to tighten monetary policy “fairly soon” as long as the labour market and inflation outlook continue to move on present lines. This appeared to leave open the prospect of a March rate hike. Despite this, the dollar fell. No doubt traders are focusing on the Fed’s concerns over the lack of clarity over what President Trump may be able to supply in terms of fiscal stimulus. It’s also worth mentioning that we’ve had a stack of comments from Fed members since that last meeting. Just last week Fed Chair Janet Yellen testified in Washington and made it clear that every FOMC meeting should be considered “live” when it came to the prospect of a rate hike. Then we had speeches from a number of FOMC-voting members. These included Loretta Mester and Patrick Harker who both indicated that they would be in favour of a rate hike next month should the financial conditions warrant it. John Williams said that the US economy was effectively “at full strength.” However, their colleague Neel Kashkari seemed less hawkish saying that he still saw some slack in the US labour market, suggesting that next month may be too early for the Fed to raise rates again.