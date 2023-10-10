FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer

- The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20.
- The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.
- The US Dollar Index is undergoing a downward correction following an extended rally.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) September 19-20 policy meeting at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, October 11. These minutes will provide insights into policymakers' views on the current stance of monetary policy. Traders and investors will be closely analyzing the minutes for any indications of what conditions it would take for the Fed to raise rates further.
During the September meeting, the FOMC decided to maintain the federal funds rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected. The accompanying statement showed minimal changes compared to previous meetings. The economic projections indicated the possibility of another rate hike before the end of the year.
Inflationary pressures in the US are diminishing, alleviating the need for the Fed to tighten monetary policy further. However, economic activity remains resilient, and the labor market continues to show strength, as the recent official employment report demonstrates. This suggests that the Fed still has room to continue raising interest rates.
While the central bank remains data-dependent, inflation is one of the crucial economic indicators to monitor, apart from any unexpected economic boom (which is not currently evident). Before the release of the FOMC minutes, the September Producer Price Index (PPI) will be published, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. These reports are expected to hold more significance than the minutes themselves, as they provide insights into the current inflationary pressures in the economy.
Unless the minutes reveal surprising or clear forward guidance, which is unlikely, they may not significantly impact market expectations regarding the Fed's next moves. The upcoming FOMC meeting is scheduled for October 31 - November 1, and the market anticipates no changes at that meeting.
The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that market expectations are for interest rates to remain steady until at least June of next year, at this point, the probability of rate cuts rises above 50%. This suggests that the market does not anticipate a significant tightening or rebound in inflation in the short term.
During the September meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed a higher possibility of a "soft landing." This, combined with a slowdown in inflation, suggests a scenario of no rate hikes. However, the focus shifts to how long rates will remain elevated, which depends on the balance between the economy and inflation.
The upcoming release of the Consumer Price Index for September is expected to show a decline in the annual inflation rate from 3.7% to 3.6%. While the Fed would welcome this, it would still indicate inflation above the target, necessitating the need to maintain high rates.
Recent developments in the Middle East have introduced new factors that were non-existent at the time of the September FOMC meeting. These developments could have significant market implications, particularly regarding risk aversion and Crude Oil prices.
The better performance of the US economy compared to European countries has been a critical driver for the strength of the US Dollar. While the Dollar has recently started to correct lower, the fundamental factors still favor it. If the minutes point to a willingness to further increase rates as a precaution against a resurgence of inflation or any similar indication, the Greenback could gain strength. Conversely, suggestions that the Fed is done hiking rates would likely have a neutral impact. If the document leads the market to consider the possibility of rate cuts before June, the US Dollar could face downward pressure.
US Dollar Index: The uptrend weakness further
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been testing support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) since early September, pulling back from multi-month highs. Technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a downside bias, with Momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) moving lower. However, the overall trend remains bullish.
If consolidation below 106.00 solidifies, it could potentially lead to further downside, initially targeting 105.50 and then the substantial support area around 104.40, which could limit the downward move.
On the other hand, if the DXY remains above the 20-day SMA, it could extend the consolidation phase between 106.00 and 107.00. A daily close well above the 107.00 level would indicate a potential resumption of the bullish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.