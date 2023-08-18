USD: FOMC minutes highlight inflation concerns persist
The minutes detailing discussions from the FOMC meeting held in July aligned largely with expectations. They revealed ongoing concerns surrounding inflation's potential upside risks, notably emphasizing the "significant" nature of these risks. Some references indicated that "several" FOMC members were becoming more cautious about excessive tightening. Despite the Fed staff retracting its prediction of a mild recession and stronger-than-anticipated data, the market responded by pushing yields even higher, with the 10-year UST bond yield a mere 3 basis points away from the peak seen in October of the prior year. The US dollar also gained strength in response.
2024 Fed cuts slowly being reduced - helping lift USD
Source: Bloomberg, Macro bond & MUFG GMR
This surge in long-term yields was further reinforced by a subpar JGB auction in Japan, where the yield on the 20-year JGB auction, based on the lowest price, exceeded the average by 6 basis points - the largest discrepancy since 1987. The bid-to-cover ratio stood at 2.8, marking its lowest level since September of the preceding year.
The upward trend in yields remained robust, evident in the upward movement of 10-year Australian bond yields, despite significantly weaker-than-expected employment data. This resulted in a 12-basis point increase in the 10-year yield for the day.
The rise in US yields was driven by another round of data surpassing expectations. July's Housing Starts and Industrial Production figures bolstered the anticipation of robust Q3 GDP growth. The Atlanta Fed Now GDP tracker projected a growth rate of 5.8% for Q3, underscoring the possibility that the market may reconsider its stance on the end of Fed tightening and the extent of rate cuts factored in for 2024. The spread between Dec-23 and Dec-24 fed funds futures, which previously implied 125 basis points of easing, has now shrunk to 100 basis points.
Record foreign investor buying of US Equities in June
Source: Bloomberg, Macro bond & MUFG GMR
Consistent with my prior indications and my FX Weekly analysis, the short-term outlook remains favourable for the US dollar, a viewpoint supported by the minutes and the available data. The dollar's further strengthening has brought USD/JPY into a potentially intervention-worthy zone to counteract the upward trend. Resisting an elevated USD/JPY might entail allowing the 10-year JGB yield to ascend even further. Combating a weaker yen and escalating yields in a credible manner poses challenges. Since its intra-day low on July 28th, USD/JPY has climbed by 8 significant figures, a considerable move that could justify proactive measures.
