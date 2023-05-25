Share:

The minutes of the May FOMC meeting acknowledged that the certainty regarding the need for further monetary policy tightening had diminished. While some participants believed that additional tightening would be necessary due to the slow progress in achieving the FOMC's inflation target, several others suggested that if the economy followed their current outlooks, further policy firming might not be required after the meeting. The Federal Reserve staff maintained their expectation of a mild recession later in the year , while FOMC participants anticipated below-trend growth in 2023. Inflation was once again described as unacceptably high, and participants expressed their surprise at the slower-than-expected decline in measures of core inflation. Since the May meeting, the Fed leadership, including Chair Powell, has stressed that monetary policy is restrictive and that risks to policy have become more balanced, aligning with my anticipation of a pause at the June FOMC meeting. However, reflecting the divisions mentioned in the minutes, Fed officials have expressed a range of perspectives on the near-term policy outlook.

MAIN POINTS: