FOMC meeting, Biden speech and US Q1 advanced GDP due this week [Video]

- Overview of weekend news and opening sentiment (00:00).
- A look at the news and technicals in play for GBPUSD (3:21).
- Copper continues to rise on tight supply & economic recovery (7:35).
- FOMC meeting, Biden speech & US Q1 advanced GDP due this week
(10:21).
- 181 S&P 500 companies reporting this week incl. Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Boeing (17:01).
- Eurozone Flash CPI and Q1 GDP schedule for Friday (20:37).
- OPEC & JMMC meeting set for Wednesday (24:14).
