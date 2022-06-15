Markets quiet despite hawkish rate hike

“The stock market seems stricken by indecisiveness in the wake of this evening’s decision, no doubt hoping for more clarity from the press conference. Having essentially telegraphed a 75bps rise by an impressive series of leaks, nods and winks, the Fed delivered on these expectations.”

Fed decision & statement highlights tricky outlook

“But the accompanying statement reveals the deepening conundrum facing Powell and the team; higher inflation, weaker GDP forecasts and the potential for a slower pace of hikes this year and even rate cuts next year.”

More clarity at press conference?

“As a result, investors can be excused for feeling rather dazed and confused, but these are confusing times. Everything still seems to be teetering on a precipice – today’s gains in stocks are holding, if only just, but could vanish in an instant should Powell display his more-hawkish plumage later on.”