The FOMC made upward revisions to their GDP and inflation outlook and lowered its estimates of the unemployment rate, but kept its projections of the policy rate at the zero lower bound at least until 2023.

Key points

Median projections highlight a more positive economic outlook

Median projections highlight a more positive economic outlook However, employment and inflation are still a long way from Fed’s goals

However, employment and inflation are still a long way from Fed’s goals Current inflationary pressures will prove transitory

Current inflationary pressures will prove transitory The Fed reassured markets that it is not ready to raise interest rates

The Fed reassured markets that it is not ready to raise interest rates Fed is not concerned about the recent increase in long-term interest rates

Read the full article