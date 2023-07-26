Share:

- Focus on upcoming central bank rate decisions, both Fed (Wed) and ECB (Thus) expected to raise by 25bps at their respective decisions. BOJ (Fri) expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance. Focus on key language for all CBs.

- As market waits for rate decisions, earnings flood in. French CAC40 underperforming the European bourses following declines in Orange, Danone and Louis Vuitton due to Q2/H1 results.

- Euro Zone money supply continues to falter in downward trend, with Jun M3 and M1 lower than expected.

- EU Earnings Recap: Just Eat Takeaway H1 EBITDA beat, affirmed FY23 with CFO resigning; Rolls Royce H1 trading update noted margin improvement in civil/defense sector due to higher volumes and raised FY23; Rio Tinto H1 results weaker than expected, with partial cut to FY23 guidance; GSK top line beat, bottom line miss, raised FY23 outlook; Santander 'well on track' to meet 2023 targets; Equinor affirmed FY23 but noted maintenance to reduce equity production for rest of year; Unicredit Q2 beat all around and improves margins, raised FY23; Danone beat and noted resilient volume/mix and continued pricing in LFL sales; Stellantis H1 strong rev and sees improved Europe industry outlook

- Upcoming US premarket earnings: ADP, BA, CME, DGX, FI, GD, HES, KO, OC, PAG, R, UNP.

- Asia closed mixed with KOSPI under-performing at -1.7%. EU indices are -1.3% to +0.1. US futures are -0.2%. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.7%, WTI -0.8%, TTF -0.3%; Crypto: BTC +0.1%, ETH 0.0%.

- Japan Jun PPI Services Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.5%e [lowest since early 2022].

- Australia Jun CPI Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.4%e.

- Australia Q2 CPI Q/Q: 0.8% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.2%e (quarterly pace the slowest since Sept 2021). Analysts believe data provides RBA with more time to keep rates on hold and assess situation.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers stated that Inflation was moving in the right direction but still had a long way to go before declaring victory.

- IMF Chief Economist noted that BOJ monetary policy could remain accommodative, but needed to prepare itself for the need to maybe start hiking. Encouraging Japan to be a bit more flexible and maybe move away from the yield-curve control.

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +1.3M v -0.8M prior.

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.37% at 466.20, FTSE -0.27% at 7,670.75, DAX -0.49% at 16,132.15, CAC-40 -1.36% at 7,314.87, IBEX-35 -0.08% at 9,511.17, FTSE MIB 0.00% at 28,965.00, SMI -0.46% at 11,179.70, S&P 500 Futures -0.05%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open mixed and slid definitively into the red after a few hours of trading; better performing sectors include utilities and consumer discretionary; sectors dragging on the markets include consumer staples and materials; EC launched a formal probe into Vivendi’s takeover of Lagardere; focus on upcoming FOMC interest rate decision; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Owens Corning, Thermo Fisher, Quest Diagnostics and Group 1 Automotive.

- Consumer discretionary: LVMH [MC.FR] -3.5%, Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -1.0% (LVMH earnings), Just Eat Takeaway [JET.UK] +6.0% (H1 results), Puma [PUM.DE] +2.5% (Q2 results).

- Consumer staples: British American Tobacco [BATS.UK] +2.5% (earnings).

- Energy: Equinor [EQNR.NO] -1.0% (Q2 results).

- Financials: Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] -1.5% (Q2 results; buyback), Lloyds [LLOY.UK] -4.0% (Q2 results), Santander [SAN.ES] +2.0% (Q2 results).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +1.5% (Q2 results; raises outlook).

- Industrials: Rolls Royce [RR.UK] +21.5% (H1 trading update), Stellantis [STLA.FR] +2.5% (H1 results), Renault [RNO.FR] -1.0% (Nissan to invest up to €600M in Ampere, Renault Group’s new EV and software entity in Europe).

- Materials: Rio Tinto [RIO.UK] -2.5% (earnings).

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Prochazka: Recent CZK currency (koruna) selloff does not warrant intervention.

- China State Planner (NDRC) official Ou Hong: China confident to ensure stable summer power supply.

- USD on firm footing as continued signs of a resilient US economy with odds spilt whether July would end the current tightening cycle.

- EUR/USD near 2-week lows ahead of the key rate decisions. Dealers have noted that evidence of an economic slowdown in the Euro Area has called into question the chances of another by year-end.

- USD/JPY at 140.70 with some speculation for a hawkish tweak by BOJ to the yield curve control (YCC) remaining as an outside possibility.

- (SE) Sweden Jun Trade Balance (SEK): +1.1B v -0.6B prior.

- (TH) Thailand Jun Customs Trade Balance: +$0.1B v -$0.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -6.4% v -7.3%e; Imports Y/Y: -10.3% v -7.8%e.

- (FR) France July Consumer Confidence: 85 v 86e.

- (CH) Swiss July Expectations Survey: -32.6 v -30.8 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.9%e.

- (VN) Vietnam Finance Ministry sold total VND3.85T vs. VNM4.5T indicated in 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €5.5B vs. €5.5B indicated in 6-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 3.686% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.61x prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in new 2.4% Nov 2030 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month LTRO tender.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jun 21st: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil July FGV Construction Costs M/M: 0.1%e v 0.9% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell 2035 and 2038 OFZ bonds.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jun Current Account Balance: $1.0Be v $$0.7B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $6.3Be v $5.4B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (US) Jun New Home Sales: 725Ke v 763K prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: 5.4%e v 7.1% prior.

- 13:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Summary of Deliberations.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Jun Total Federal Debt (BRL): No est v 6.01T prior.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Target Range by 25bps to 5.25-5.50%.

- 14:30 (US) Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 72 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 78 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 Export Price Index Q/Q: -6.7%e v +1.6% prior; Import Price Index Q/Q: -0.8%e v -4.2% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Jun Industrial Profits Y/Y: No est v -12.6% prior; YTD Y/Y: No est v -18.8% prior.

- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand to sell NZ$500M in 2026, 2031 and 2051 bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 2-Year JGB Bonds.