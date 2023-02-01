US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 101.705.

Energies: Mar '23 Crude is Down at 78.82.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 23 ticks and trading at 130.19.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 63 ticks Lower and trading at 4074.25.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1942.80. Gold is 25 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM Major.

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Mjaor.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/31/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/31/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias however the markets had other ideas as the Dow traded 369 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral or Mixed as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well today is the first FOMC Day of 2023 and the thought on everyone's mind is "what will the Federal Reserve do?" "Will we have a recession this year?" No one knows for sure whether we will have a recession this year but one thing that's for sure is the Federal Reserve will hike rates, the question by how much? The last couple of meetings they have raised by three quarter of a percentage point or 75 basis points. We don't think they will raise by this much; we think it will be a quarter or half a percentage point. They won't stop raising as inflation is still at a 40 year high, but they also recognize that the US economy could falter and fall into a recession. Employment is at an all-time High, but tech companies have already started layoffs. Microsoft alone has announced a 10,000 head layoff and they are not alone. So, when the tech sector starts to layoff what does that say for the rest of the economy?