US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 104.630.
Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 117.54.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 40 ticks and trading at 132.19.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 3760.25.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1827.50. Gold is 138 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Empire State Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Import Prices are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.
FOMC Economic Projections are out at 2 PM EST. Major.
FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.
TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. The front months will shortly roll over to Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/14/22
S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/14/22
Bias
Yesterday we couldn't produce an edition of Market Tea Leaves as our hosting could not repair the server where our website resides. This being said the Dow dropped 152 points, the S&P dropped 14 but the Nasdaq gained 19. All in all a mixed day. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral or Mixed because the markets have never acted with any sense of normalcy on this day.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday I had the opportunity to listen to Biden's speech in Philly where was addressing a union crowd regarding the economy and his "achievements". It would appear as though Biden's idea to release one million barrels a day from the SPR isn't working out too well as gasoline costs more. Another thing he can do is to open the Keystone XL Pipeline which he shut down last year. He seems more concerned about "dirty" crude but my truck engine doesn't care if it's "clean" or "dirty". Now he's going to Saudi Arabia to play humble pie and get oil from them. He originally called their Prince a murderer. I'm beginning to wonder if there really is anything to this "Sleepy Joe" we heard about in 2020. Today is FOMC Day and as such our bias is Neutral. Do we think the Fed will raise? Yes. Do we know by how much? No. The pundits are saying three-quarters of a point. I hope that is not the case but as in all things, time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
