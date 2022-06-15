US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 104.630.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 117.54.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 40 ticks and trading at 132.19.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 3760.25.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1827.50. Gold is 138 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Import Prices are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Economic Projections are out at 2 PM EST. Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. The front months will shortly roll over to Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/14/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/14/22

Bias

Yesterday we couldn't produce an edition of Market Tea Leaves as our hosting could not repair the server where our website resides. This being said the Dow dropped 152 points, the S&P dropped 14 but the Nasdaq gained 19. All in all a mixed day. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral or Mixed because the markets have never acted with any sense of normalcy on this day.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday I had the opportunity to listen to Biden's speech in Philly where was addressing a union crowd regarding the economy and his "achievements". It would appear as though Biden's idea to release one million barrels a day from the SPR isn't working out too well as gasoline costs more. Another thing he can do is to open the Keystone XL Pipeline which he shut down last year. He seems more concerned about "dirty" crude but my truck engine doesn't care if it's "clean" or "dirty". Now he's going to Saudi Arabia to play humble pie and get oil from them. He originally called their Prince a murderer. I'm beginning to wonder if there really is anything to this "Sleepy Joe" we heard about in 2020. Today is FOMC Day and as such our bias is Neutral. Do we think the Fed will raise? Yes. Do we know by how much? No. The pundits are saying three-quarters of a point. I hope that is not the case but as in all things, time will tell...