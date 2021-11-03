US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 94.010.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Down at 82.32.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 161.09.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Lower and trading at 4621.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1782.40. Gold is 70 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange which is fractionally Higher. Europe is trading Mixed at the present time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/2/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/2/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the bonds were pointed Higher and that usually reflects a Downside day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow traded 139 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Bonds were Higher however the markets had other ideas. Did the Glasgow effect have any bearing? Did the ghost of William Wallace aka Braveheart have any effect? It certainly seemed that way as all the indices traded Higher yesterday. Today the FOMC meets and as is our custom we will maintain a Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere. Why?? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on FOMC Day. Do we think the Fed will raise?? No we don't. The Federal Reserve knows the economy is fragile right now and regardless of what anyone thinks or says knows that from a pandemic point of view we're not complelty out of the woods yet. Given that the holiday season is upon us the worst thing the Fed could is to hike, but as in all things only time will tell.