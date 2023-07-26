Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 100.840.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 78.80.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 125.21.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 32 ticks Lower and trading at 4588.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1974.70. Gold is 110 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:50 AM EST as the S&P Moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:50 AM and the ZN started its Downward ascent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9:50 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/25/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/25/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation Tuesday morning. The markets once again traded Higher as the Dow closed 27 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today is FOMC Day and as such our bias will be Neutral. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day. There are two days in any given month that we will maintain a Neutral bias: FOMC Day (today) and Jobs Friday.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go anywhere and often does. The indices veered to the Upside yesterday as all exchanges closed Higher in positive territory. Today we have the FOMC Meeting in which we will discover if the Federal Reserve gives us a break and lower the Federal Funds Rate, otherwise known as the Overnight Rate and make it easier for consumers to borrow money and boost Consumer Spending in the US. The Federal Reserve thus far hasn't made that easier. The Overnight Rate is what the Federal Reserve charges banks to borrow money which in turn they markup and take that difference as their profits. Banks don't really use their own funds but rather borrow from the Federal Reserve and in turn lend that money out to consumers. What will the Fed do? That is the great mystery as they could either stand pat on lowering rates or actually Lower the FFR. Personally, I don't think they will lower yet (although I would love to see them do that), rather I think they'll stand pat. But we will know all at 2 PM EST this afternoon.