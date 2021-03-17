The Fed is going to announce its monetary policy decision, and traders believe that it will keep its monetary policy the same. If the Fed decides to adopt a dovishly hawkish tone today, we could see a major turmoil in the market. This is because not many are expecting.
Traders know that not all Fed members are on the same page as the Fed's Chairman. This is why we have started to see strength in the dollar index for the past few weeks as speculators believe that dot lot is likely to show that there will be an interest rate hike next year. At least some members of the Fed will certainly move their projections of the economy from being dovish to hawkish.
However, if dot pot and the GDP and inflation forecast do not show any element of hawkishness, then we could see the dollar index plunging. This means that the massive sell-off we are experiencing for the EUR/USD for the past few days can quickly change its direction.
Technically speaking, the EUR/USD pair has rejected the 200-day Simple moving average on the daily time frame, and this means that the bulls do not have strong power to continue to push the pair to the upside.
The next support for the pair is at 1.18 while the resistance is 1.2066.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in a range around 1.1900, FOMC eyed
EUR/USD oscillates in a range around the 1.1900 mark ahead of the European open. Investors seemed to have moved on the side-lines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. The final version of the Eurozone CPI print might offer some short-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD on the defensive below 1.3900 ahead of FOMC
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak but lacks follow-through while trading below 1.3900. The UK rolls up sleeves to battle human rights, nuclear threats. British Health Minister says AstraZeneca is safe, FOMC eagerly awaited.
Gold advances towards $1740 amid pre-FOMC lull
Gold picks up bids and approaches $1740 ahead of Wednesday’s European session as geopolitical risk catalysts join the US dollar’s pre-Fed dull performance. US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot, offering extra strength to the yellow metal.
Dogecoin could surge 45% if this key level holds
Dogecoin price is range-bound between a supply barrier at $0.063 and a stable support level at $0.047 for almost a month. Drawing trendlines along these barriers results in a horizontal parallel channel. The technical formation predicts a 25% move.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.