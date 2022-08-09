As is usual of the Australian morning, investors are keen to only see sunshine. Regardless of the gathering storm clouds.
The wave of hope regarding central bank hikes generally, that they will pause and the RBA will see the error in its ways remain extremely popular. Yet problematic.
Inflation cannot be ignored and the RBA belatedly, terribly, must continue to hike rates aggressively. Expect another two 50 point hikes in succession before any prospect of hesitation by the RBA.
It is not the job, many will be surprised to hear, of central banks to defend and maintain asset values. Though there has been a pandemic of being seen to care in recent years, in the main, central banks still view asset purchases, property and stocks as a buyer beware situation. Central banks will step in to provide liquidity when there is a sudden loss of liquidity or high un-employment and recession.
This time round the US is most definitely experiencing a recession, but it is not as broad based as is historically the case and un-employment remains low. This leaves central banks free to focus on inflation. Which is precisely what it is doing and has said it will, even with some economic pain.
This is important for the Australian situation, because the RBA often simply parrots whatever the US Federal Reserve has said one or two months previously. In fact, the Federal Reserve has been the most accurate forecaster of RBA policy for several years now. That the Fed has said some pain is acceptable for the people in this fight against inflation, has allowed the RBA to take a similar view, but it has also been stressing that the Australian economy is in great condition and strong. Apart from employment this is rather a big claim?
Nevertheless, the outcome of these musings is likely to be continued strong RBA rate hikes in 50 point jolts for at least the next two meetings.
It must be remembered, that interest rate settings are still actually stimulatory and this needs to be unwound before even beginning to move into restrictive fighting inflation territory.
Some may argue that the RBA will baulk as property prices continue to fall, for they are already falling, but they have already said some mortgage stress and pain is to be expected.
A somewhat blinkered and un-necessarily aggressive, if only they had raised rates gently as we suggested a year ago, RBA, is by far the most likely scenario for the moment.
Suggestions the RBA will halt here, with inflation above 5% and with full employment, seem just a tad fanciful.
