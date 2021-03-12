How strong will US economy get?

With President Biden's signature this week, the USD 1.9tn stimulus package, equivalent to 9% of GDP, is now final. The package will significantly increase consumer demand in the US. Up to an income of USD 75,000 per year, individuals will receive a one-time payment of USD 1,400, and the same amount for each dependent. In addition, the increased unemployment benefit of USD 300 per week will be extended from March to September. Furthermore, the tax-free allowance for children will be increased for 2021, while low-income earners are to benefit from the full amount. This tax credit is to be paid out from the second half of the year. In addition, funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic will be significantly increased. These funds will be used for more testing, contact tracing, and genome sequencing. The third major item is more funding for regional governments.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the package will increase spending by 1.1tn in this fiscal year, i.e. by the end of September, which is equivalent to 5% of GDP. In fiscal year 2022, almost another USD 500bn will be added, and the rest in the following years. The US economy will thus receive a strong boost from the package. However, there is a certain degree of uncertainty about the extent of the boost, because it is hard to estimate how much of the additional funds households will spend and how much they will save. This is all the more so the case as the spread of COVID-19 in the US has slowed down a lot in recent weeks and, together with rising vaccination rates, the labor market should recover, which could increase the propensity to save. In any case, the coming months will trigger significant acceleration in economic growth.

How optimistic can US Fed get?

Next week’s meeting of the US Fed's interest rate-setting body (FOMC) should confirm the existing course. At the last meeting in January, the participants had already assumed that there would be another stimulus package after the one in December. That this would be implemented almost in full to the tune of USD 1.9tn was probably not the general expectation within the FOMC, but it will not change the outlook decisively. This will be seen in the meeting participants' new forecasts for the most important macro variables. A slight improvement in expectations could be seen here, but not to the extent that it would argue for a change in existing monetary policy.

In the press conference, we expect Fed Chair Powell to remain cautious. While the underlying tone should be positive, he will point to the downside risks still posed by the pandemic. Most important, however, will be the medium-term outlook. Here, Powell should reiterate the assessment that the economic recovery still has a long way to go, pointing to the still significantly lower employment figures compared to before the crisis.

Powell will get the most questions in the press conference regarding the rise in bond market yields. He could sharpen his earlier statements on this. In his reports to the US Congress on February 23 and 24, he still showed little concern. Next week, it will probably be a tightrope walk. On the one hand, he will not want to give the impression of any verbal intervention, but on the other hand, he will not want to increase the selling pressure on the bond markets. If Powell sounds too optimistic, the US dollar could also react and strengthen.

Will the recovery of the emerging markets continue?

The emerging markets play a key role as an important sales market for the recovery of Eurozone exports. On average, the latest sentiment data from the largest countries (China, India, Brazil and Russia) suggest continued growth in 1Q21. Supported by the global recovery, sentiment in manufacturing is slightly better than in services. The development of German exports broken down by country shows that China has already overcome the crisis. In January 2021, the value of German exports to China was already 10% above the previous year's level. In Brazil and Russia, the value of exports was still slightly below the level of the previous year, but a continuous improvement in the situation can be observed. Indian data is very volatile and has recently weakened somewhat after a strong increase in 4Q20.

In our view, the economic outlook for emerging markets remains positive. On one hand, this is because there should be widespread use of vaccines from the second half of the year. On the other hand, the current rise in commodity prices is an important stimulus for the domestic economy of many emerging market countries, which increases the export revenues of many countries (e.g. Russia, Brazil, Chile). Supported by the export revenues, the import demand for durable consumer goods (but also capital goods) is rising in these countries. Eurozone industry, which is the leading global supplier of both categories of goods, benefits from this cycle. Furthermore, thanks to the expansive monetary policy of the US Fed, the ECB and the Bank of Japan, central banks in emerging markets have so far been able to maintain historically low interest rates, which have also had a stimulating effect on the domestic economy. However, the outlook for 2021 varies. The Reserve Bank of India confirmed in February that it intends to maintain its expansionary stance throughout 2021. The Chinese central bank has also recently confirmed its monetary policy stance to support the economic recovery. Brazil's central bank, on the other hand, announced a normalization of monetary policy in January after the inflation target was reached.

The recent significant rise in yields on longer-dated government bonds in the US showed that emerging markets can react very sensitively to developments on the US bond market in the short term. This triggered a temporary weakness of emerging market currencies against the US dollar, as very short-term-oriented speculative capital is likely to have flowed out of emerging markets. However, starting from the current yield level, we expect only moderate yield increases at the long end for the US until the end of the year. This should help to calm the situation in emerging markets, as a result of which these markets should benefit from capital inflows again in the coming months. Against this backdrop, we expect continued tailwinds for Eurozone exports to emerging markets in 2021.

