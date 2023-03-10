Share:

- Wake of withdrawal and financial stability issues at SVB Financial weighs on EU banks due to contagion fears. SIVB drops significantly again in US premarket.

- Minimal macro news with focus on upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls at 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT). Next week provides significant catalysts with US CPI on Tues, UK Spring Budget on Wed and ECB rate decision on Thurs.

- Overnight, BOJ left policy unchanged, as expected and marked the last decision for outgoing Gov Kuroda. In his post rate decision conf, Kuroda noted it was important to maintain easing policy but declined to comment on what incoming Gov Ueda would do.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng underperforming -3.0%. EU indices are -1.3% to -2.0%. US futures are -0.2% to -0.6%. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.6%, WTI -0.8%, TTF +4.2%; Crypto: BTC -8.1%, ETH -8.7%.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) left Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10% (as expected). Maintains 10-year JGB yield target at around 0% with tolerance band kept at +/-50bps.

- Japan Jan Household Spending Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.1%e.

- Japan Feb PPI (CGPI) M/M: -0.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 8.2% v 8.5%e [lowest y/y since Oct 2021.

- Peru Central Bank (BCRP) left Reference Rate unchanged at 7.75% (as expected).

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.63% at 452.48, FTSE -1.83% at 7,735.70, DAX -1.50% at 15,398.95, CAC-40 -1.44% at 7,210.48, IBEX-35 -1.85% at 9,249.30, FTSE MIB -1.89% at 27,188.00, SMI -1.21% at 10,816.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.42%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed lower through the early part of the session; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include utilities and health care; sectors leading to the downside include financials and industrials; banking subsector impacted by crisis in SVB Financials in the US; oil & gas subsector under pressure as Brent trends towards $80/bbl; reportedly EDP Renovaveis sells a windfarm in Spain; press reports suggest Vodafone and Three exploring merger; focus on release of NFP figures later in the day; no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session.

- Consumer discretionary: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] -5.5% (reports final FY22), FirstGroup [FGP.UK] +1.5% (FY22 trading update - FY23 net and adj op to be ahead of expectations).

- Energy: Spie [SPIE.FR] +1.5% (reports FY22).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -3.5%, UBS Group [UBSG.CH] -4.5%, Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] -8.0% (SVB Financial Group experiencing withdrawal issues and financial stability concerns).

- Industrials: Leonardo [LDO.IT] +1.5% (reports Q4 - post close), Daimler Truck [DTG.DE] -3.5% (reports Q4), Demant [DEMANT.DK] -2.5% (analyst action - Nordea resumes at hold).

- Technology: Infineon Technologies [IFX.DE] -3.0%, STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] -3.5% (TSMC monthly sales).

- Norway Statistics Office (SSB) Economic Trends Outlook which raised the 2023 Mainland GDP from 1.2% to 1.3% and raised the 2023 Underlying CPI from 4.4% to 5.4%.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Quarterly Inflation Report updated its outlook which saw CPI moving back into target range in Q3 2025.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference reiterates stance that would not hesitate to add to easing if necessary. Reiterated its overall economic assessment that domestic economy was picking up. Reiterated forward guidance that interest rates to stay at current or lower levels. Expected incoming Gov Ueda to be able to achieve price and financial stability. Would not comment on what Ueda would specifically do under his tenure.

Currencies/fixed income

- Safe haven flows helped to lower global bond yields as contagion fears stemming from trouble at two US regional banks prompted risk aversion sentiment. US 10-year yield was at 3.84% by mid-EU session after hitting the 4.0% area earlier in the week in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress. European core and periphery bond yield moved in sympathy.

- USD/JPY was at 136.70 as BOJ’s Kuroda left its easy policy stance intact in his final decision as Gov.

- GBP/USD edging back towards the 1.20 level as UK Jan GDP data reading provided more evidence that the economy had a good chance of avoiding a technical recession.

- EUR/USD trading just below the 1.06 area with focus turning to next week’s ECB decision.

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: -3.3% v +1.4% prior; Y/Y: -2.9% v +0.7% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 9.8% v 15.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% v 3.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.3% v 0.7% prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Current Account: +€0.3B v -€0.2B prior.

- (UK) Jan Monthly GDP M/M: 0.3% v 0.1%e; GDP 3M/3M: 0.0% v 0.0%e.

- (UK) Jan Industrial Production M/M:-0.3 % v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -4.3% v -4.1%e.

- (UK) Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.4% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: -5.2% v -5.0%e.

- (UK) Jan Construction Output M/M: -1.7% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 2.5%e.

- (UK) Jan Index of Services M/M: % v 0.3%e; 3M/3M: % v -0.1%e.

- (UK) Jan Visible Trade Balance: -£17.9B v -£17.5Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£5.9B v -£7.1Be.

- (DE) Germany Feb Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.7% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 1.0% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.3% prelim.

- (NO) Norway Feb CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.8%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb CPI Underlying M/M: 0.7% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.3%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb PPI (including oil) M/M: -2.9% v -17.3% prior; Y/Y: -5.4% v -0.6% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Feb CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: % v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: % v 8.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Unemployment Rate: 9.7% v 10.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jan Industrial Production M/M: 1.9% v 1.7% prior ; Y/Y: 4.5% v -0.4% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jan Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.2B v -€0.2B prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 215.0K v 241.0K tons prior.

- (TH) Thailand Feb end-Feb Foreign Reserves: $218.7B v $226.0B prior.

- (FR) France Jan Trade Balance: -€12.9B v -€14.9B prior; Current Account: -€3.6B v -€7.6B prior.

- (ES) Spain Jan Adjusted Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.5% v 4.8% prior; Retail Sales Y/Y (unadj): 7.1% v 3.7% prior.

- (AT) Austria Jan Industrial Production M/M: -5.3% v -5.3% prior; Y/Y: -3.6% v -3.6% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan Industrial Output Y/Y: 1.3% v 3.2%e; Construction Output Y/Y: +5.4% v -2.6% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y:16.7 % v 16.6%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Mar 3rd (RUB): 16.72T v 16.70T prior.

- (CN) China Feb Aggregate Financing (CNY): 3.16T v 2.30Te.

- (CN) China Feb M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 12.9% v 12.5%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 6.7% prior; M0 Money Supply Y/Y: No est v 7.9% prior.

- (CN) China Feb New Yuan Loans (CNY): 1.81T v 1.50Te.

- (IT) Italy Jan PPI M/M: -9.9% v +3.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.6% v 39.2% prior.

- (GR) Greece Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: +0.5% v -1.4% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B va. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.613% v 3.236% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.41x v 1.61x prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Feb Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.2% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prelim.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Mar 3rd: No est v $560.9B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Feb IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.8%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.8% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.7% prior.

- 07:00 (IL) Israel Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UR) Ukraine Feb CPI M/M: 1.0%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 25.0%e v 26.0% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Feb Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Mar 3rd: No est v $580.7B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +225Ke v +517K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +215Ke v +443K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +10Ke v +17K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.4%e v 3.4% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.6% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.4%e v 62.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.7%e v 4.4% prior; Average Weekly Hours: No est v 34.7 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Net Change in Employment: +10.0Ke v +150.0K prior; Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.0% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +121.1K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +28.9K prior; Participation Rate: 65.7%e v 65.7% prior; Hourly Wage Rate Y/Y: 5.1%e v 4.5% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q4 Capacity Utilization Rate: No est v 82.6% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Feb CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 11.1%e v 11.8% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Feb Core M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 13.7% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 14:00 (US) Feb Monthly Budget Statement: -$256.0Be v -$38.8B prior.