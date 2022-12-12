Notes/Observations

- Risk off sentiment prevails as all European equity sectors trade lower and USD firms up ahead of big week of Central Bank rate decisions from FOMC, BOE and ECB. US and UK to see latest CPI readings just 1 day before Central Bank decisions.

- Expectations for FOMC, BOE and ECB to hike by 50bps, a reduction in pace from previous decisions of 75bps, as inflation concerns begin to slowly fade, only to be replaced by growth fears. Market has priced Fed Futures at 75% chance of 50bps, with 25% of 75bps. SONIA and €STR futures price BOE and ECB at 50bps with terminal rate being reached around late Spring/Summer 2023 before cutting rates towards end of 2023.

- UK Oct Monthly GDP MoM beats slightly at 0.5% v 0.4%e but UK Fin Min Hunt warned that economy to get worse before it gets better in comments via BBC. Monthly GDP distorted due to prior month containing Queen’s funeral and Oct having more than average working days.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng at -2.2%. EU indices are mostly lower but off session lows at -0.1% to -0.4%. US futures are +0.1%. Gold -0.4%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent.

-1.0%, WTI -1.0%; Crypto: BTC -1.2%, ETH -1.6%.

Asia

- Japan Q4 BSI Large All Industry QoQ: 0.7 v 0.4 prior; Large Manufacturers QoQ: -3.6 v +1.7 prior.

- Japan Nov PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 8.9%e.

Ukraine conflict

- Call held between US President Biden and Ukraine President Zelinskiy had Biden emphasized US prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine air defense.

Europe

- UK Dec Rightmove House Prices M/M: -2.1% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.6% v 7.2% prior.

- Fitch affirmed the United Kingdom sovereign rating at AA-; Outlook Negative; Also affirms BOE.

- Bill on Northern Ireland Protocol said not to not be returned to the Lords this year. UK PM Sunak has put the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol bill on ice until the New Year after private talks with Brussels paved the way for a new deal by February.

Americas

- Treasury Sec Yellen 60 Minutes Interview had her stated she believed would see a substantial reduction in inflation in year ahead, and much lower inflation by end 2023.

Speakers/fixed income/fx/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.41% at 437.32, FTSE -0.10% at 7,468.90, DAX -0.14% at 14,351.05, CAC-40 -0.02% at 6,676.35, IBEX-35 -0.34% at 8,261.21, FTSE MIB +0.21% at 24,329.00, SMI -0.42% at 11,022.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.21%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board; better performing sectors include health care and utilities; sectors among those leading to the downside are technology and consumer discretionary; Novozymes and Chr Hansen to combine in all-stock deal; Tod’s not to pursue delisting; Microsoft to acquire Blackstone’s stake in LSEG; Amgen confirms to take over Horizon Therapeutics; reportedly Superdry could have private equity buyout; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Oracle.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Asos [ASC.UK] -3% (restructuring discussions), Beiersdorf [BEI.DE] +1% (RBC and Morgan Stanley analysts action).

- Financials: London Stock Exchange [LSEG.UK] +4% (Microsoft buys stake), Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -3% (said to have accepted suspicious invoices for $140M Greensill loan).

- Healthcare: Morphosys [MOR.DE] +1% (presented longer term Phase 2 results on Pelabresib), Novozymes [NZYMB.DK] -12% (combines with CHR Hansen in all stock deal), CHR Hansen [CHR.DK] +26% (combines with Novozymes in all stock deal).

- Industrials: Mercedes-Benz [MBG.DE] -1% (JV with Rivian on hold; EV plant investment), Airbus [AIR.FR] +1% (Air India said to finalize 500 aircraft order including Airbus).

Speakers

- Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated t that was not sure if inflation had peaked yet; Domestic economy likely to get worse before it gets better.

- France Pres Macron stated that the planned reform on pensions would be unveiled on Jan 10th.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell noted that discussions over new Russian sanctions have not finished yet. EU to agree on a very tough package against Iran.

- Israel Finance Ministry saw 2022 inflation at 5.1% and 2023 CPI at 2.7%. It cut the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 3.5% to 3.0%.

- Turkey President Erdogan reiterated stance that country to see positive impact of low rates on inflation.

- China Beijing official stated that would distribute more COVID antigen tests and medicine; To open more fever clinics; Drug supplies under strain.

Currencies/fixed income

- Focus on major central banks meeting this week (FOMC on Wed, SNB, BOE and ECB on Thurs). All expected to hike by 50bps.

- USD softened as a quiet session unfolded.

- UK Oct GDP rebounded after a contraction in September when output was impacted by the extra bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral; GDP expected to take a downturn in coming months.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Oct Trade Balance: €4.0B v €6.5B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Nov SEB Housing-Price Indicator: -36 v -33 prior.

- (JP) Japan Nov Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -7.8% v -5.5% prior.

- (FI) Finland Oct Current Account: -€0.3B v +€0.4B prior.

- (UK) Oct Monthly GDP M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e; GDP 3M/3M: -0.3% v -0.4%e.

- (UK) Oct Industrial Production M/M: 0.0% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -2.4% v -2.5%e.

- (UK) Oct Manufacturing Production M/M: +0.7% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: -4.6% v -5.4%e.

- (UK) Oct Construction Output M/M: 0.8% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 7.4% v 6.5%e.

- (UK) Oct Index of Services M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; 3M/3M: -0.1% v -0.1%e.

- (UK) Oct Visible Trade Balance: -£14.5B v -£15.3Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£1.8B v -£3.3Be.

- (DK) Denmark Nov CPI M/M: -0.9% v+ 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.9% v 10.1% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Nov CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -1.1% v +1.3% prior; Y/Y: 9.7% v 11.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Oct Current Account Balance: -$0.4B v -$1.6Be.

- (TR) Turkey Sept Unemployment Rate: 10.2% v 10.1% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Nov CPI M/M: 1.2% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 16.2% v 15.8%e.

- (CZ) Czech Oct Export Price Index Y/Y: 11.4% v 14.3% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 14.4% v 20.0% prior.

- (CN) China Nov New Yuan Loans (CNY): 1.200T v 1.40Te.

- (CN) China Nov Aggregate Financing (CNY): 1.990T v 2.10Te.

- (CN) China Nov M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 12.4% v 11.7%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 4.6% v 5.8% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 542.3B v 549.8B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 510.8B v 518.0B prior.

- (IT) Bank of Italy (BOI) Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: Nov Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €34.7B v €34.9B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (CN) China PBoC said to price CNY750B in special 3-year sovereign bonds at 2.48%.

Looking ahead

- (UR) G7 leaders video call.

- (MX) Mexico Nov ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 10% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €5.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €3.5-5.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills (3 tranches).

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell combined RON800M in 2024 and 2028 bonds.

- 06:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economists Survey.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct Industrial Production M/M: -0.1%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.9% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 5.8%e v 8.4% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Oct Industrial Production Y/Y: -1.0%e v 3.1% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India Nov CPI Y/Y: 6.4%e v 6.8% prior.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.4-6.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 26-Week Bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Nov Monthly Budget Statement: -$248.0Be v -$87.8B prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Food Prices M/M: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Nov CBA Household Spending M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.4% prior.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia Dec Westpac Consumer Confidence: No est v 78.0 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Nov NAB Business Confidence: No est v 0 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 22 prior.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Oct M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; "L" Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.3% prior.

- 22:00 (TH) Thailand Central bank to sell THB60B in 3-month Bills.