Notes/Observations

- Focus on key European rate decisions.

- ECB chief Lagarde likely to stick to the view that an interest rate rise in 2022 remains unlikely; focus on how she describes the inflation picture.

- BOE seen raising the Bank Rate for a 2nd straight time as quarterly staff projections seen substantially raising its inflation forecast for this year (Note: would be the 1st back-to-back rate rise since 2004).

- Major EU PMI Services data mixed as fresh virus restrictions hit the sector (Beats: UK; Misses: Euro Zone, Spain, Italy; in-line: France, Germany).

Asia

- Australia Dec Trade Balance: A$8.4B v A$9.9Be; Exports M/M: +!% v +1%e; Imports M/M: +5% v +5%e.

- Japan Jan Final PMI Services: 47.6 v 46.6 prelim (confirms 1st contraction in 4 months).

- Australia Jan Final PMI Services: 46.6 v 45.0 prelim (confirms 1st contraction in 4 months).

- BOJ Dep Gov Wakatabe stated that did not see any problem with recent moves in 10-yearJGBb yields as they were moving within 50bps range set around 0% target. Added that would be a mistake if bond yields were rising on speculation that the BOJ might make adjustments to its monetary policy.

Europe

- Northern Ireland Agriculture Min Poots: Has issued order to halt Irish Sea border checks due to legal advice.

- UK Brexit negotiator Truss to tell EU's Sefcovic that PM Johnson office will not intervene to overrule the order that minister Poots put in place and that it was a matter for the Northern Ireland executive alone.

- UK PM office said to concede a leadership challenge is inevitably. Five Conservative MPs called for PM Johnson’s resignation and another five said to be also considering letters of no confidence in the coming days (Insight: Most MPs believe the present tally is far short of the 54 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote).

- Russia govt spokesperson: New US troop movements in Europe are 'destructive' (Reminder: On Feb 2nd Biden reportedly approved new US deployments to Eastern Europe).

- UK Energy regulator OFGEM to announce their new price cap on Thursday, Feb 3rd as millions of people are facing a spike in energy cost.

- UK Chancellor Sunak to set out plans via a muti billion package to stop soaring energy bills causing a “cost of living catastrophe”. Sunak could unveil state back loans that will let energy firms reduce the bills of every UK household and also plans for a council tax rebate to help the poorest families.

Americas

- Brazil Central Bank (BCB) raised the Selic Rate Target by 150bps to 10.75% (as expected) with the decision being unanimous. To continue with significantly restrictive cycle but with reduction in the pace of rate increases.

- BOC Gov Macklem stated that was committed to returning inflation to target. Inflation likely to remain close to 5% in H1 2022.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.68% at 473.78, FTSE -0.04% at 7,579.67, DAX -0.69% at 15,533.55, CAC-40 -0.33% at 7,091.58, IBEX-35 -0.46% at 8,672.85, FTSE MIB -0.50% at 27,253.00, SMI -0.46% at 12,303.15, S&P 500 Futures -1.12%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower (FTSE notable exception boosted by earnings) and continued to be depressed as the session wore on; sectors among those leading higher include telecom and energy; sectors among those leading lower are industrials and consumer discretionary; oil and gas subsector supported by results from Shell; communication services sector supported by Publicis’ results; Playtech confirms press speculation TTB may make offer; focus on BoE and ECB rate decisions in the next couple of hours; expected during the upcoming US session include Conoco Phillips, Cigna, Honeywell and Merck.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Publicis [PUB.FR] +1.5% (earnings).

- Energy: Shell plc [RDSA.NL] +2% (earnings; commences buyback).

- Financials: ING Groep [INGA.NL] -4% (earnings), BBVA [BBVA.ES] -4% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Valneva [VLA.FR] +8% (earnings), Roche Holding [ROG.CH] -2.5% (earnings).

- Industrials: ABB [ABBN.CH] -1.5% (earnings).

- Technology: Playtech [PLAY.UK] +11% (confirms interest), Infineon [IFX.DE] -4% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Telecom: Nokia [NOKIA.FI] -2% (earnings; buyback), BT Group [BT.A.UK] -3% (earnings; JV talks).

Speakers

- EU Commission noted that the decision by Northern Ireland Agricultural Minister to halt some border check was unhelpful and created further uncertainty for region.

- Spain Dep PM Calvino stated there was no need to change ECB monetary policy.

- Turkey Fin Min Nebati: Inflation to peak below 50% in April (**Note: previous saw inflation peaking in Jan.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Jan Meeting Minutes saw a member note that inflation to hover over the Nov Staff Projections. Rate should move gradually toward the neutral level.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was slightly firmer ahead of key European rate decisions.

- EUR/USD back below the 1.13 level. Markets to focus on ECB’s Lagarde tone and comments around inflation but likely to stick to the view that an interest rate rise in 2022 remained unlikely. Markets to focus on the Q&A portion of the press conference and see how Lagarde described the inflation picture and assesses the most recent upside surprises. Lagarde seen as confirming that the ECB's inflation forecasts for 2023-2024 were not consistent with a rate increase this year (**Note: Markets currently pricing 10bps ECB rate hike in July 2022 and a total of 25bps in hikes in 2022.

- GBP/USD at 1.3550 area as BOE was seen raising the Bank Rate for a 2nd straight time as quarterly staff projections to substantially raising its inflation forecast for this year (**Note: would be the 1st back-to-back rate rise since 2004). BOE seen unlikely to push back against market's interest rate rise expectations as it has boosted the GBP-currency and thus helping the fight against inflation.

Economic data

- (RU) Russia Jan PMI Services: 49.8 v 49.5e (4th straight contraction); PMI Composite: 50.3 v 50.2 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jan CPI M/M: 11.1% v 11.0%e; Y/Y: 48.7% v 48.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 39.5% v 38.9%e.

- (TR) Turkey Jan PPI M/M: 10.5% v 11.2%e; Y/Y: 93.5% v 96.8%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan PMI (whole economy): 50.9 v 50.0e (moved back into expansion).

- (SE) Sweden Jan PMI Services: 68.6 v 67.3 prior; PMI Composite: 66.9 v 65.8 prior.

- (HU) Hungary Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.2% v 4.3%e.

- (ES) Spain Jan PMI Services: 46.6 v 51.9e (1st contraction in 10 months); PMI Composite: 47.9 v 52.7e.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank left the One Week Deposit Rate unchanged at 4.30% (as expected).

- (IT) Italy Jan PMI Services: 48.5 v 50.0e (1st contraction in 9 months); PMI Composite: 50.1 v 52.3e.

- (FR) France Jan Final PMI Services: 53.1 v 53.1 prelim (confirmed 10th straight expansion); PMI Composite: 52.7 v 52.7 prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jan Final PMI Services: 52.2 v 52.2 prelim (confirmed move back into expansion); PMI Composite: 53.8 v 54.3 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Final PMI Services: 51.1 v 51.2 prelim (confirmed 10th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 52.3 v 52.4 prelim.

- (IS) Iceland Q4 Unemployment Rate: 4.4% v 4.0% prior.

- (UK) Jan Final PMI Services: 54.1 v 53.3 prelim (confirmed 11th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 54.2 v 53.4 prelim.

- (UK) Jan Official Reserves Changes: -$1.4 v $0.3B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec PPI M/M: 2.9% v 2.8%e; Y/Y: 26.2% v 26.1%e.

- (CY) Cyprus Jan CPI M/M: % v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.4% v 4.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.574B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 2025, 2032 and 2037 bonds.

- Sold €2.763B in new 0% May 2025 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: -0.300% v -0.392% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.33x v 2.14x prior.

- Sold €2.240B in 0.70% Apr 2032 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 0.852% v 0.386% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.56x v 2.07x prior.

- Sold €571M in 4.20% Jan 2037 SPGB; Avg Yield: 1.043% v 0.673% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.50x v 1.52x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €525M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 0.65% Nov 2027 Inflation-linked bonds (SPGBei); Real Yield: -1.567% v -1.704% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.01x v 1.99x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11.496B vs. €10.5-11.5B indicated range in 2030, 2032, 2044 and 2053 bonds.

- Sold €3.296B in 0.00% Nov 2030 Oat; Avg Yield: 0.30% v 0.03% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.59x v 2.38x prior (July 1st 2021).

- Sold €3.435B in 0.00% May 2032 Oat; Avg Yield: 0.45% v 0.30% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.62x v 2.12x prior (Jan 6th 2022).

- Sold €2.784B in 0.50% Jun 2044 Oat; Avg Yield: 0.85% v 0.55% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.90x v 2.14x prior (Sept 2nd 2021.

- Sold €1.981B in 0.75% May 2053 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.05% v 0.99% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.00x v 1.57x.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK750M vs. SEK750M indicated in 2027 and 2032 I/L Bonds.

Looking ahead

- (EG) Egypt Central bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Deposit Rate unchanged at 8.25%.

- (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month bills.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Dec Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -3.7% prior; Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -2.4% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Bank Rate by 25bps to 0.50%; maintain Total Asset Purchases at £895B (Gilt Purchase Target at £875B; Corporate Bond Target at £20B).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Consumer Confidence: 43.8e v 44.5 prior.

- 07:30 (US) Jan Challenger Job Cuts: No est v -19.5K prior; Y/Y: No est v 75.3% prior.

- 07:30 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey post rate decision press conference.

- 07:45 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged; Expected to leave 7-Day Main Refinancing Rate unchanged at 0.00%; Expected to leave Marginal Lending Facility unchanged at 0.25%; Expected to leave Deposit Facility Rate unchanged at -0.50%.

- 08:00 (SG) Singapore Jan Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): 50.8e v 50.7 prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jan PMI Service: No est v 53.6 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 52.0 prior.

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jan 28th: No est v $639.6B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q4 Preliminary Unit Labor Costs: 1.0%e v 9.6% prior; Nonfarm Productivity: +3.9%e v -5.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 245Ke v 260K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.62Me v 1.675M prior.

- 08:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the 2-week Repurchase Rate by 75bps to 4.50%.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Gov Rusuk to hold a post rate decision press conference.

- 09:45 (US) Jan Markit Final PMI Services: 50.9e v 50.9 prelim; PMI Composite: 50.8e v 50.8 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Jan ISM Services Index: 59.6e v 62.0 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Factory Orders: -0.4%e v +1.6% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): 0.4%e v 0.8% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Dec Final Durable Goods Orders: -0.9%e v -0.9% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): No est v 0.4% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.0% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 1.3% prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Fed nominees Raskin,Cook and Jefferson testify in Senate.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 10-year notes.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Building Permits M/M: No est v 0.6% prior.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Jan CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.4%e v 3.7% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.8%e v 2.7% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP).

- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Jan CPI Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.6% prior.

- 22:30 (TH) Thailand Jan CPI M/M: +0.4%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.5%e v 2.2% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.