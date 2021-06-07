Market movers today
We are starting off the week in a relatively quiet fashion with few data releases or events likely to attract market attention.
Later this week the ECB meeting together with the US CPI release for May on Thursday and Chinese PPI on Wednesday are the key events of the week.
The 60 second overview
The Fed to stay patient: The US jobs report on Friday will do little to change the Fed's patient stance at the FOMC meeting Wednesday next week. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester over the weekend called the report solid but she'd like to see further improvement. She also said 'we are not anywhere near a wage-price spiral'. Mester tends to err on the hawkish side. While wage pressures are rising due to labour shortages, the Fed mostly sees it as transitory and due to the enhanced benefits which are set to expire in early September. The CPI release on Thursday, where consensus looks for a further rise in core inflation to 3.4% y/y, will add another piece to the US inflation puzzle.
China trade boom: Trade data this morning showed a 51.1% y/y increase in May, the highest in eleven years. Higher import prices and strong volumes both contribute to the high growth. Exports also increased solidly by 27.9%. We look for Chinese trade to stay strong in the short term on solid external demand but to slow during H2.
CDU victory: The last state election before the September general election brought a resounding victory for incumbent CDU premier Haseloff in Sachsen-Anhalt. Both Afd (20.8%) and the Greens (5.9%) underperformed the polls, while the strong CDU result (37.1%) gave CDU chancellor candidate Laschet important tailwind for the federal elections. That said, one should be cautious in translating state election result to the federal level. The Greens have always struggled to gain support in the former East and the strong CDU result likely had a lot to do with the personal credentials of premier Haseloff and a certain 'protest' vote to stop the AfD's rise in power in East Germany. Still, also on the federal level the Greens momentum has lately stalled amid discussions about higher fuel prices and a potential ban of short-faul flights that Green chancellor candidate Baerbock had advocated. Hence, Germany's chancellor question is by no means decided and the election remains a head-on-head race between the CDU (25% in current polls) and Greens (24%).
Equities: US equities ended last week on a strong note and lifted global indices to a new all-time high. A big shift was happening Friday as growth stocks took the driver seat after a solid non-farm job report sent yields lower. Cyclicals outperform defensives and VIX fell to 16.4, just shy of the post pandemic low. Tech and communication services led the market. Materials and financials were among the relative underperformers. In US, Dow +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.9%, Nasdaq +1.5%, Russell 2000 +0.3%. Markets are mixed in Asia this morning with Hong Kong underperforming. US and European futures also slightly negative this morning.
FI: The disappointing US labour market data sent bond yields lower on Friday with 10Y US Treasuries declining some 6bp. Now we turn the attention towards the ECB meeting on Thursday. Here we expect that ECB will slow the current purchase in the PEPP from the current 80bn per month to some EUR 70bn per month in Q3. The rate outlook will remain unchanged and there will be new economic projections as discussed in our ECB preview from June 2.
FX: Reflation sensitive currencies gained on the US Nonfarm Payrolls that were too soft for markets to price in a change in Fed policy, yet still strong enough for markets to rally on lower USD real rates. That left NOK, NZD, AUD and ZAR as the clear winners while the USD and neighbouring CAD posted losses.
Credit: Credit had another decent session on Friday where iTraxx Xover tightened 3bp (to 244bp) and Main tightened ½bp (to 49bp) while cash bonds were broadly unchanged.
Nordic macro
It's a fully loaded week in Sweden with a lot of data to keep your eyes on. Kicking off today with Debt Office's borrowing requirement in May. Tomorrow there's a batch of April data (production, consumption and GDP indicator) giving clues to the start of Q2 growth. We expect weak readings. On Wednesday Riksbank Governor Ingves asks where the economy is heading and Prospera releases the "big" Q2 inflation expectations survey. Thursday, however, is the focus of the week with SCB releasing May inflation. The outcome is expected below April and hence we expect the inflation peak to be passed.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains calm below 1.2200 amid softer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD trades with minute losses below 1.2200 on the first day of a fresh trading week. The pair moves in a narrow range of 15-pips with no meaningful traction. US dollar consolidates post-NFP losses. Yellen’s taper hints offer support to the dollar. Focus remains on the US CPI and ECB decision due later this week.
GBP/USD drops from weekly hurdle towards 1.4100 amid options market flip-flops, Brexit woes
GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s recovery moves, holds lower ground around 1.4150. Weekly risk reversal drops back to favor sellers. US President Biden is ready to interfere in Brexit issue.
Gold sellers flirt with intraday low around $1,880 amid downbeat sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to overcome the day’s low of $1,884.58, down 0.26% intraday, heading into Monday’s European session. Gold traders fail to keep Friday’s recovery moves beyond the previous resistance line from early May.
Dogecoin awaits trigger for 30% advance
Dogecoin price shows signs of ending its consolidation as it makes headway. The recent swing high created on June 2 is a palpable sign of the evolving uptrend. DOGE needs to breach past a crucial resistance barrier to signal the start of an impulsive wave higher.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.