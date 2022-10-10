Friday’s US jobs data wasn’t exactly what investors had wished for. The US unemployment rate printed last Friday was the lowest number since 1969 and came as another proof that whatever the Fed does, the US jobs data remains robust.

As a result, the Fed hawks came back in force following the US jobs data on Friday. The US yields and the US dollar rose, equities and gold fell. Investors are focused on US inflation data this week.

Elsewhere, crude oil continues rising whereas Joe Biden tries everything to reverse the rally, and the US earnings season kicks off with US big bank earnings.

TSM will also reveal its Q3 results, but expectations are soft after Samsung announced 32% drop in its operating income and AMD warned they will miss estimates.