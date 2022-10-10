Friday’s US jobs data wasn’t exactly what investors had wished for. The US unemployment rate printed last Friday was the lowest number since 1969 and came as another proof that whatever the Fed does, the US jobs data remains robust.
As a result, the Fed hawks came back in force following the US jobs data on Friday. The US yields and the US dollar rose, equities and gold fell. Investors are focused on US inflation data this week.
Elsewhere, crude oil continues rising whereas Joe Biden tries everything to reverse the rally, and the US earnings season kicks off with US big bank earnings.
TSM will also reveal its Q3 results, but expectations are soft after Samsung announced 32% drop in its operating income and AMD warned they will miss estimates.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD fell to a fresh daily low near 0.9680 after the data from the euro area showed that Sentix Investor Confidence slumped to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September but managed to recover to the 0.9700 area. Eyes on Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold gathers bearish momentum, drops below $1,680
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades at its lowest level in a week below $1,680. US bond markets will be closed on Monday but aggressive Fed rate hike bets and risk-aversion continue to boost the USD.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.