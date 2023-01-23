Notes/Observations

-Quiet EU and Asia session so far for corporate and macro news. Over the weekend, we entered the Fed member blackout period ahead of FOMC decision on Feb 1st. Saw hawkish comments from ECB's Rehn and Knot, pushing for 50bps increments at next few meetings. Geopolitically, focus remained on European support for Ukraine as Germany's indecision over Leopard 2 tanks creates a rift among EU members.

-In Asia, China celebrates Chinese New Year as markets close for the week. Hong Kong resumes trading on Thurs. Japan JGB 10YR yield at 1-month lows as BOJ fights back on recent upward pressure against top of YCC band at +0.50%.

-EU Foreign Officials are meeting at an EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting to discuss Ukraine military support.

-Light docket for economic data with Euro Zone Advance Consumer Confidence at 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT).

-Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.3%. EU indices are flat to marginally higher. US futures are flat. Gold is flat, DXY -0.4%; Commodity: Brent -0.9%, WTI +0.4%, TTF -4.0%; Crypto: BTC -0.3%, ETH +0.6%.

-Looking ahead, US premarket earnings expected from BKR, BMRC, BSRR, SYF.

Asia

- Mainland Chinese markets closed all week for Lunar New Year. In Hong Kong, markets closed through Wednesday.

- BOJ Dec Minutes (two decisions ago) noted that members concurred that, if the deterioration in the functioning of bond markets persisted, this could have a negative impact on financial conditions such as issuance conditions for corporate bonds and hamper the transmission of monetary easing effects.

- Japan PM Kishida stated that was too soon to say if there was a need to change the govt/BOJ accord. To nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month (Feb).

- New Zealand Ruling Labor Party confirmed Chris Hipkins would be the new PM, succeeding Jacinda Ardern.

Ukraine Conflict

- Germany government said not to block Poland if it wanted to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Europe

- ECB's Knot (Netherlands): ECB set to raise interest rates by 50bps in both Feb and Mar. More steps would follow in May and June.

- (EU) ECB's Rehn (Finland) reiterated stance that saw reasons for 'significant' interest rate increases before summer.

- Turkey Pres Erdogan confirms general elections will be pulled forward to May 14th from June 18th.

- Fitch affirmed Ireland sovereign rating at AA-; Outlook Stable.

- Fitch cut Hungary outlook to Negative from Stable; Affirms Hungary sovereign rating at BBB.

Americas

- Fed's Waller (voter) noted that recent inflation news was good but needed to see more evidence; Favor 25 bps hike at next meeting, continued policy tightening beyond that. Added that the market's perception of a terminal rate was not far from where we were.

- WSJ piece: Fed officials could begin deliberations at their coming meeting on whether and when to pause rate increases this spring.

- President Biden to meet with House Majority leader McCarthy on a variety of issues, but negotiation on raising the US debt limit was off the table.

-Bipartisan group of US lawmakers said to be preparing a plan that would replace Washington's current federal debt ceiling with a rule that would instead limit debt to a share of national economic output **Reminder: [US gov't hit the debt ceiling on Jan 19th).

- DOJ officials said to have recovered more classified items while searching President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.19% at 452.98, FTSE +0.16% at 7,782.90, DAX +0.27% at 15,074.35, CAC-40 +0.13% at 7,005.26, IBEX-35 +0.31% at 8,945.67, FTSE MIB -0.31% at 25,696.00, SMI +0.18% at 11,315.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.08%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and remained generally upbeat through the early part of the session; sectors among the leaders to the upside are real estate and technology; lagging sectors include materials and energy; Dignity receives takeover offer from Valderrama; holder opposes Capricorn-NewMed merger; Saga looking to sell its AICL unit; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Synchrony Financial and Baker Hughes.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RYA.IE] +1.0% (provides mid-term targets, plane lands safely after bomb threat over weekend), Juventus [JUVE.IT] -8.5% (penalties for accounting failures), Fiskars [FSKRS.FI] -1.0% (plans organizational changes).

- Consumer staples: National Express [NEX.UK] +4.5% (large order).

- Financials: Aroundtown [AT1.DE] +1.0% (analyst action - cut to underperform at Exane BNP), Berkeley Group Holdings [BKG.UK] +1.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at Jefferies), Sydbank [SYDB.DK] -2.0% (initial outlook).

- Healthcare: Hutchmed [HCM.UK] +5.0% (divests rights to Takeda), Primary Health [PHP.UK] -1.0% (acquires Axis Technical Services Ltd, a property management business).

- Industrials: Tecnicas Reunidas [TRE.ES] +3.5% (large contract), Hexagon [HEXAB.SE] +1.5% (reports prelim Q4), Symrise [SY1.DE] -8.5% (reports prelim FY22 - post close), Chemring [CHG.UK] -0.5% (CFO retires).

- Technology: Atos [ATO.FR] +4.5% (more speculation on potential divestment).

Speakers

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) To be able to return inflation back to target without causing a recession.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: Will discuss issue of tanks to Ukraine.

- Finland Foreign Min Haavisto: Must give Ukraine the resources it needs for defense.

- Philippines Fin Min Diokno noted that it was poised to overshoot revenue targets.

- No agreement said to occur within the G7 to change the price of Russia oil price cap from $60/bbl now; EU Commission wanted to get the 10th sanctions package against Russia ready by Feb 24th.

Currencies/fixed income

- Fed officials are preparing to slow interest-rate hikes for a second straight month; then could start debating whether and when to pause hikes this spring.

- EUR/USD tested above the 1.092 level for 9-month highs level as ECB members maintain hawkish tone.

- USD/JPY hovering just below the 130 handle.

Economic Data

- (TR) Turkey Jan Consumer Confidence: 79.1 v 75.6 prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan Consumer Confidence: -26.1 v -28.9 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Dec M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.8% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 531.6 v 536.2B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 511.6 v 511.5B prior.

- (PL) Poland Dec Sold Industrial Output M/M: -6.4% v -5.2%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.7%e.

- (PL) Poland Dec Construction Output Y/Y: -0.8% v +2.6%e.

- (PL) Poland Dec Real Retail Sales M/M: 13.1% v 14.9%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 1.4%e ; Retail Sales (current prices) Y/Y: 15.5% v 17.8%e.

- (PL) Poland Dec PPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 20.4% v 19.4%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking Ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €5.0B in 3-month and 9-month BuBills.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Dec Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.9% prior; Unemployment Rate (inc Covid Effect): No est v 5.1% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Nov Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v -5.2% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.3B in 2028, 2030, 2031, 2032, 2052 bonds.

- 06:00 (PL) Poland to sell 2025, 2027, 2028 and 2033 (5 tranches).

- 06:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.1-6.3B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:30 (IT) ECB’s Panetta (Italy).

- 10:00 (US) Dec Leading Index: -0.7%e v -1.0% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Jan Advance Consumer Confidence: -20.0e v -22.2 prior.

- 11:00 (AT) Holzmann (Austria).

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Jan Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 50.2 prior; PMI Services: No est v 47.3 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 47.5 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Jan Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.9 prior; PMI Services: No est v 51.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 49.7 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Business Confidence: No est v -4 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 20 prior.

- 22:30 (TH) Thailand Dec Customs Trade Balance: -$1.4Be v -$1.3B prior; Exports Y/Y: -9.6%e v -6.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: -8.0%e v 5.6% prior.