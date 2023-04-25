Notes/observations
- EU morning session has been light on data and heavy on earnings. Spain and Sweden Mar PPI declined MoM.
- Macro attention on US political and financial situation as Pres Biden reportedly to announce presidential re-election campaign later this morning via an online video; House of Rep Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated he refuses changes in $1.5T debt ceiling proposal despite other republicans' demands.
- Earnings Recap: FRC and some other regional banks trade down premarket following FRC reported sharp decline in quarterly deposits despite $30B infusion; UBS noted although stability concerns of banks have abated, they have not gone away; ABB raised FY23 Rev outlook due to strong start to year; Santander on track for FY23 targets; Novartis raised FY23 and confirmed Sandoz spinoff remains planned for H2. Nestle beats, seeing largest rev growth in Latin America. Anglo American copper production rises and maintained FY23 guidance.
- US Fed, ECB, BOE, BOC, BOJ and SNB revert frequency of 7-day operations from daily to once-per-week, effective May 1st.
- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.7%. EU indices are -0.2% to -0.7%. US futures are -0.4% to -0.5%. Gold 0.0%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent 0.0%, WTI 0.0%, TTF -1.1%; Crypto: BTC +0.8%, ETH -0.7%.
Asia
- South Korea Q1 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.2%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.9e.
- Japan Mar PPI Services Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.7%e.
- BOJ Gov Ueda noted that the shape of Japan's yield curve was currently smooth; reiterated appropriate to continue easing with YCC.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: There may be 'movements' in Japan's monetary policy in future, which poses various challenges in sustaining stable debt issuance.
- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Apr Monthly Report maintained its overall economic assessment that the domestic economy was picking up moderately but ssaw weakness.
- China planning agency NDRC 'urgently studying' and drafting policies to increase consumption.
Europe
- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) stated that current data suggested that had to raise interest rates again at upcoming meeting (in line with MPC stance); Beyond May, further rate hikes to depend on data.
- ECB’s Villeroy (France) noted that there might be need for a few more rate hikes, but should be limited in number and size. Had traveled most of the journey in regards to rates.
- ECB’s Makhlouf (Ireland) stated that was too soon to start planning for pause in tightening policy; Evidence suggested rates would need to stay at restrictive levels.
- Germany Fin Min Linder: Reiterates stance that need to strengthen EU fiscal rules.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.49% at 466.70, FTSE -0.23% at 7,894.20, DAX -0.09% at 15,849.45, CAC-40 -0.61% at 7,527.66, IBEX-35 -1.24% at 9,289.83, FTSE MIB -0.97% at 27,269.00, SMI +0.23% at 11,493.70, S&P 500 Futures -0.48%].
Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board (with SMI notable exception), but moderated losses through early hours of the session; all sectors start the day in the red, with sectors leading downward including materials and financials; less negative sectors include energy telecom; reportedly MBG reaches deal to sell Russia unit to Avtodom; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include UPS, Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, 3M, GM, GE, Chipotle Mexican Grill and PepsiCo.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Whitbread [WTB.UK] +4.5% (prelim FY23, announces £300M buyback), International Workspace Group [IWG.UK] -1.5% (Q1 results).
- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] +1.5% (Q1 beats estimates, affirms FY23/24), Associated British Foods [ABF.UK] -6.5% (earnings).
- Financials: UBS [UBSG.CH] -4.5% (earnings), Banco Santander [SAN.ES] -3.5% (earnings), Bawag [BG.AT] -2.0% (Q1 results).
- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] +2.0% (Q1 results, raises outlook).
- Industrials: ABB [ABBN.CH] +2.5% (Q1 results, raises outlook), Kuehne & Nagel [KNIN.CH] +4.5% (Q1 results).
- Technology: Fingerprint Cards [FINGB.SE] -12.5% (earnings).
- Materials: Stora Enso [STERV.FI] +1.0% (Q1 results miss), Boliden [BOL.SE] -4.5% (Q1 results).
Speakers
- BOE's Broadbent dismissed concerns that QE stoked inflation; QE might not be cause of surge in deposits during COVID.
- Bank of England (BoE) Statement: BoE, BoJ, ECB and SNB in consultation with Fed to revert frequency of 7-day operations from daily to once-per-week, effective May 1st.
- UK DMO Remit revision noted that it now planned to sell €237.8B of Gilts in FY23/24.
- India Finance Ministry Mar Economic Review noted that it needed to be vigilant against El Nino risks; saw downside risks to FY24 GDP growth outlook.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD was consolidating its recent losses in a quiet session. Fed funds futures currently imply about an 90% chance of a hike next week, followed by some 50bps of cuts by year end.
- EUR/USD staying well into the 1.10 territory as ECB members continue to express the need for more rate hikes.
- USD/JPY was at 134.11 by mid-session. Japan's new BOJ chief Ueda again signaled patience on any monetary tightening. Focus turning to the upcoming BOJ decision set for Friday.
Economic data
- (CH) Swiss Mar Trade Balance (CHF): 4.5B v 3.1B prior; Real Exports M/M: +2.6% v -3.2% prior; Real Imports M/M: 0.0% v -0.4% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 13.8% v 12.2% prior.
- (UK) Mar Public Finances (PSNCR): +£18.9B v -£1.7B prior; PSNB (ex-banking groups): £21.5B v £21.5Be; Net Borrowing: £20.7B v £20.6Be; Central Government NCR: £25.1B v £6.8B prior.
- (SE) Sweden Mar PPI M/M: -0.1% v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.5% v 9.3% prior.
- (ZA) South Africa Feb Leading Indicator: 120.1 v 120.9 prior.
- (ES) Spain Mar PPI M/M: -2.2% v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: -1.0% v +8.0% prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Mar Trade Balance (HKD): -40.6B v -46.2Be; Exports Y/Y: -1.5% v +0.1%e; Imports Y/Y: -0.6% v +2.5%e.
Fixed income issuance
- (DE) Germany opened its book to sell EUR-denominated Feb 2033 green Bund via syndicate; guidance seen 0bps (flat) to mid-swaps.
- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell EUR-denominated Oct 2038 bond via syndicate; guidance seen +32bps to mid-swaps.
Looking ahead
- (CO) Colombia Mar Retail Confidence: No est v 12.7 prior; Industrial Confidence: No est v 4.2 prior.
- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €6.0B in new Jun 2025 Schatz.
- (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2035 and 2053 bonds.
- 06:00 (UK) Apr CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -20e v -20 prior; Selling Prices: 20e v 25 prior; Business Optimism: No est v -5 prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 87.0 prior.
- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Current Account Balance: +$2.2Be v -$2.8B prior; Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): $10.0Be v $6.5B prior.
- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland Mar M3 Money Supply M/M: 1.1%e v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.2%e v 7.4% prior.
- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Feb IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 4.0%e v 4.4% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Retail Sales M/M: 0.1%e v 3.8% prior; Y/Y: 0.9%e v 2.6% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Broad Retail Sales M/M: 0.8%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: -1.8%e v +0.5% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Apr Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: No est v -12.8 prior.
- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.
- 09:00 (US) Feb FHFA House Price Index M/M: -0.2%e v +0.2% prior.
- 09:00 (US) Feb S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index (20-city) M/M: -0.40%e v -0.43% prior; Y/Y: -0.10%e v +2.55% prior; House Price Index (Overall) Y/Y: No est v 3.79% prior.
- 10:00 (US) Mar New Home Sales: 630Ke v 640K prior.
- 10:00 (US) Apr Consumer Confidence: 104.0e v 104.2 prior.
- 10:00 (US) Apr Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -8e v -5 prior.
- 10:30 (US) Apr Dallas Fed Services Activity: No est v -18.0 prior.
- 10:40 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year Notes.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb Supermarket Sales Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior; Shop Center Sales Y/Y: No est v 21.6% prior.
- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v 92.0 prior.
- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v -0.7% prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Trade Balance (NZ$): No est v -0.7B prior; Exports: No est v 5.2B prior; Imports: No est v 5.9B prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Mar CPI Y/Y: 6.5%e v 6.8% prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 CPI Q/Q: 1.3%e v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: 6.9%e v 7.8% prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 CPI Trimmed Mean Q/Q: 1.4%e v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 6.7%e v 6.9% prior.
- 23:00 (TH) Thailand to sell combined THB51B in 2028 and 2043 bonds.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-year JGB Bonds.
