Notes/Observations

- Bond yields continue the march higher as inflation concerms simmer.

Asia

- BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated domestic inflation was cost push inflation which was negative for profits and income and weigh upon economy in longer term.

- Japan Chief Cab Sec Matsuno: Not thinking about an economic stimulus package now.

- RBA Gov Lowe noted that was monitoring job market for labor cost signals and how pervasive shift in inflation psychology was.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy called for meaningful peace and security talks with Moscow. Prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire. Ukraine will hold a referendum on any deal with Russia adding that the country would not bow to any ultimatums from Moscow.

Americas

- President Biden noted that there was 'evolving intelligence' that Russia was exploring options for potential cyberattacks against the US. Believed that Putin was also weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

- Fed Chair Powell stated that FOMC could hike by more than 25bps at a meeting or meetings if needed; Fed was ready to raise rates above neutral if warranted.

- Goldman Sachs analyst now saw Fed raising rates by 50bps in both May and June, 25 bps clips afterward during the year [2022]; expected Fed to announce balance sheet reduction starting in May 2022.

Energy

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) noted that it should normalize policy without hurting growth; ECB rate hikes depend on economic developments but could begin in late 2022 or early 2023.

- Europe said to be divided over Russian oil sanctions. France suggested it was open to targeting Russia energy. Germany and Hungary said to push back against the idea (Note: each import about 30% of their oil from Russia).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.52% at 457.18, FTSE +0.58% at 7,485.90, DAX +1.00% at 14,469.96, CAC-40 % at #, IBEX-35 +0.44% at 8,425.77, FTSE MIB +0.93% at 24,520.00, SMI -0.04% at 12,165.93, S&P 500 Futures +0.38%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher (SMI notable exception starting the day in the red) and stayed upbeat through the early part of the session; better performing sectors include materials and financials; while laggard sectors include industrials and consumer discretionary; travel end leisure sector underperforming following airplane crash in China yesterday; Just Eat and McDonald’s enters distribution agreement; Leonardo agrees to sell its Enterprise Solutions unit to SES; Fortum divests its Varme unit; Recticel acquires Trimo; earnings expected during the upcoming US session includes Adobe, ARR and Nvidia investor day.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway.com [TKWY.NL] +2% (partnership with McDonald's), Kingfisher [KGF.UK] -2% (earnings).

- Energy: Fortum [FUM1V.FI] +1% (divestment).

- Financials: Partners Group [PGHN.CH] +2% (earnings).

- Technology: CD Projekt [CDR.PL] +4.5% (new game announcement).

Speakers

- ECB’s De Guindos (Spain) reiterated Council view that inflation likely to be higher for longer; saw little chance of stagflation but needed to monitor any possible 2nd round effects of inflation.

- SNB Annual Report noted that it had carried out foreign currency interventions of CHF21.1B during the year.

- France European Affairs Min Beaune reiterated EU to discuss tougher sanctions on Russia.

- Draft statement circulated which noted EU leaders agreed to work together to jointly purchase gas, LNG and hydrogen. Might endorse taxing windfall profits of energy companies.

- Germany Fin Min Lindner stated that stagflation presented a danger to the economy and noted that fiscal policy to seek to counter such a risk. Could not rely on ECB to drive growth when it is focused on fighting inflation.

- Italy govt said to cut 2022 GDP growth forecast to 3.0%.

- Greece Fin Min Staikouras stated that the Ukraine crisis was not expected to derail the recovery.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Sunak stressed that govt could not allow debt to spiral with inflation and interest rates still on the rise.

- Russia Finance Ministry stated that it had fully met its liabilities on servicing 2029 euro bond.

- Japan Dep Cabinet Sec Kihara stated that Govt was not considering rolling blackouts at this time.

- Japan Parliament said to approve FY21/22 budget of ¥107.6T (record level).

- Japan PM Kishida stated that was important to nimbly address further prices rises if needed.

- Japan Fin MIn Suzuki reiterated govt stance that not considering any additional stimulus at this time.

- China said to maintain annual crude production at 200M tons and targets to bring non-fossil fuel to approx 20% of total energy consumption by 2025.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD was mixed in the aftermath of Monday’s gains after Fed Chair Powell opened the door for more aggressive monetary policy path to address inflation. Dealers took note of the Fed rewriting that playbook.

- EUR/USD back above the 1.10 level but well contained within recent ranges.

- USD/JPY was at a fresh 6-year high with the pair probing the 120.50 area aided by the divergence in Fed and BOJ policies.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Feb Unemployment Rate: 6.7% v 7.5% prior.

- (UK) Feb Public Finances (PSNCR): +£2.5B v -£22.0B prior; Public Sector Net Borrowing: £12.3B v £8.4Be v -£3.7B prior; Central Government NCR: +£1.6B v -£23.2B prior; PSNB (ex-banking groups): £B13.1 v £8.1Be.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan Leading Indicator: 127.3 v 126.0 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-Mar Foreign Reserves: $115.2B v $115.8B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Current Account (seasonally adj): €23.0B v €22.6B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Wage Index M/M: 0.3% v 3.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.3% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (EU) European Union opened book to sell EUR-denominated 10-year and 15-year NextGeneration Bonds (NGEU) via syndicate. To sell €8.0B in July 2032 NextGeneration Bonds (NGEU); guidance seen -13bps to mid-swaps; To sell €2.17B in July 2039 NextGeneration Bonds (NGEU); guidance seen -6bps to mid-swaps.

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €2.5B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 0.75% July 2028 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: +0.420% v -0.479% prior.

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR2.8T vs. IDR9.0T target in in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2030, 2032 and 2044 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (MX) Citibanamex Survey of Economists.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Jan Construction Output M/M: No est v -4.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.9% prior.

- 06:00 (BE) Belgium Mar Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 1 prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (AT) Austria Dect Agency (AFFA) to sell 3-month and 6-onth bills.

- 06:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Apr 2027 BOBL.

- 06:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 07:00 (UK) Mar CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: 16e v 20 prior; Selling Prices: 79e v 77 prior.

- 07:00 (IE) Ireland Feb PPI M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.5% prior.

- 07:00 (IL) Israel Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v 5.9% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Mar Minutes.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Q4 Aggregate Supply and Demand: 3.6%e v 8.1% prior.

- 08:25 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves on digital currencies.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Industrial Product Price M/M: 2.5%e v 3.0% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: 5.5%e v 6.5% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Feb M3 Money Supply M/M: +1.1%e v -1.2% prior; Y/Y: 7.9%e v 7.7% prior.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Base Rate by 100bps to 4.40%.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Interest Rate Decision.

- 09:15 (EU) ECB Lagarde - BIS.

- 09:00 (IT) ECB’s panetti (Italy).

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Wuerffel.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 10:00 (US) Mar Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 2e v 1 prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 10:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:35 (US) Fed’s Williams.

- 10:35 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Skingsley.

- 11:15 (UK) BOE’s Cunliffe.

- 11:15 (CH) SNB Presidet Jordan – BIS.

- 13:00 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 14:00 (US) Feb’s Daly.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q4 Current Account Balance: $0.4Be v $3.3B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Feb PPI Y/Y: No est v 8.7% prior.

- 17:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years and 5~10 Years maturities.

- 23:00 (CN) China to sell CNY-denominated 3-year and 7-year Bond.

- 23:30 (TH) Thailand Feb Customs Trade Balance: -$1.4Be v -$2.5B prior; Exports Y/Y: 10.4%e v 8.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 19.0%e v 20.5% prior.