Notes/Observations

- Plethora of UK data continues to show UK economy staving off any threat of recession, with prelim Q1 GDP at 0.1% QoQ and 0.2% YoY; Reminder that yesterday BoE’s Quarterly MPR projections for UK GDP growth were raised significantly out of contraction territory.

- France and Spain Apr CPI final readings unrevised as ECB’s Nagel reiterated May rate hike was not the last, pointed to further tightening after summer.

- Quiet session on corporate front as earnings season starts to tail off.

- Yesterday after US close, it was reported the Biden and Congress leader meeting on debt ceiling has been postponed until next week (was planned for today), this has now been confirmed in a statement from McCarthy; Treasury Sec Yellen did not provide any update on X-date during tv interview.

- China special envoy to travel to both Ukraine and Russia next week to promote peace talks in the conflict.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.0%. EU indices are +0.5%. US futures are +0.3-0.5%. Gold -0.4%, DXY +0.6%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.3%; Crypto: BTC -2.5%, ETH -3.0%.

Asia

- New Zealand Q2 Inflation Expectation Survey (2-year outlook): 2.8% v 3.3% prior [within RBNZ 1-3% inflation band range, first time since 2021].

- New Zealand Apr Manufacturing PMI: 49.1 v 48.1 prior [2nd straight contraction].

Europe

- ECB’s De Guindos (Spain) noted that inflation would undoubtedly fall but concerned over core and services inflation. Could be more hikes, how many more will depend on the data and credit conditions.

Americas

- President Biden scheduled meeting with Congressional leaders for Friday was postponed to ‘early next week’. Staff-level talks making progress and expected to continue through the weekend **Note: delay was billed as a sign of positive exchanges between Republican leaders, Democratic counterparts and Biden.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.65% at 466.63, FTSE +0.48% at 7,767.60, DAX +0.55% at 15,922.05, CAC-40 +1.01% at 7,456.20, IBEX-35 +0.91% at 9,266.77, FTSE MIB +1.16% at 27,412.00, SMI +0.68% at 11,601.70, S&P 500 Futures +0.43%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened with an upward bias and stayed positive through early trading; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and financials; lagging sectors materials and industrials; First Solar to acquire Evolar; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Spectrum Brands.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Richemont [CFR.CH] +6.5% (FY22 sales), THG Holdings [THG.UK] -5.5% (terminates discussions with Apollo).

- Financials: Société Générale [GLE.FR] +1.0% (Q1 earnings, light), Allianz [ALV.DE] -1.0% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), Beazley [BEZ.UK] +5.0% (Q1 trading update, affirms FY23).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +1.5%, Haleon [HLN.UK] +0.5% (Glaxo announces intention to sell 240M shares in Haleon; British Columbia Supreme Court dismisses a proposed class action on behalf of a class of Zantac), Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] -1.0% (settles SEC litigation).

- Industrials: Balfour Beatty [BBY.UK] -0.5% (Q1 trading update, in line with expectations).

- Technology: Soitec [SOI.FR] -6.5% (analyst action - cut to underweight at JPMorgan Chase).

- Telecom: Pearson [PSON.UK] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley).

Speakers

- Fed's Bowman (voter) stated that additional rate hikes were ‘likely appropriate’ if inflation stayed high and labor market stayed tight. Recent CPI and job reports had not provided consistent evidence that inflation was on a downward path. Fed policy was now restrictive, but uncertain if It was sufficiently restrictive to bring down inflation.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) May Minutes noted that the vote was not unanimous (4-3) to keep policy steady; dissenter sought a 25bps hike.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany): Would welcome the speeding up of QT process from July, Price stability must be key in any ECB Climate measures. Reiterated that the recent May rate hike will NOT be the last in the current tightening cycle; Inflation remains too high.

- Treasury Sec Yellen commented ahead of the G7 meeting in Japan that there was no good fix for the debt limit short of lifting ceiling; Would update Congress on X-date** as more data available [**Note: X-date is when US govt runs out of cash to pay bills].

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was steady in the session. US debt ceiling remain in focus as key talks were bump back into next week. Perceived end to other central bank tightening cycle appeared to give the green back some leg room.

- GBP/USD was at 1.2525 as Q1 GDP data was in-line with expectations and registered growth. Some analysts only see one more rate hike from the BOE at its Jun meeting and then pause.

- EUR/USD staying above the 1.09 level in quiet trade. A barrage of hawkish ECB speak during the week was unable to keep the pair above the 1.10 level.

- USD/JPY staying below the 1.35 level.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Mar Current Account: -€0.6B v -€0.3B prior.

- (UK) Mar Monthly GDP M/M: -0.3% v 0.0%e.

- (UK) Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.2%e.

- 02:00 (UK) Q1 Preliminary Private Consumption Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.1%e; Government Spending Q/Q: % v 0.5%e; Gross Fixed Capital Formation Q/Q: +1.3% v -0.1%e; Exports Q/Q: -8.1% v -6.5%e; Imports Q/Q: -7.2% v -3.5%e.

- (UK) Q1 Preliminary Total Business Investment Q/Q: % v -0.6%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.6%e.

- (UK) Mar Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: -2.0% v -2.9%e.

- (UK) Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.7% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -1.3% v -2.5%e.

- (UK) Mar Construction Output M/M: +0.7% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.5%e.

- (UK) Mar Index of Services M/M: -0.5% v 0.0%e; 3M/3M: 0.1% v 0.2%e.

- (UK) Mar Visible Trade Balance: -£16.4B v -£17.5Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£2.9B v -£ 5.0Be.

- (NO) Norway Q1 Overall GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2%e; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Mar Overall GDP M/M: +0.4% v -0.1% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.5% v 0.1%e.

- (RO) Romania Apr CPI M/M: 0.8% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 11.2% v 11.5%e.

- (FR) France Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.9% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 116.61 v 116.63e.

- (FR) France Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.7% v 0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.9% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 4.1% v 4.1% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr CPI Core M/M: 1.0% v 0.7%e; Y/Y (final): 6.6% v 6.6% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: 28.6% v 21.5% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 118.4K v 134.9K tons prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e May 5th (RUB): 17.44T v 17.35T prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Current Account (CZK): 11.3B v 10.1Be.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 5.3% v 5.3% advance; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7% advance.

- (CN) China Q1 Preliminary Current Account: $82B v $103.1B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 2026, 2030, 2036 and 2062 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany Mar Current Account: No est v €22.6B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2031, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q1 Labor Costs Y/Y: No est v 1.4% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0B, £B and £B respectively).

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Jansson.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:15 (UK) BOE Pill (chief economist).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e May 5th: No est v $588.8B prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (IN) India Apr CPI Y/Y: 4.8%e v 5.7% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Mar Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.3%e v 5.6% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Industrial Production M/M: -0.1%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.7%e v 3.5% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.4% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Apr Minutes (2 decisions ago).

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Apr IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.1%e v 4.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Import Price Index M/M: +0.3%ev -0.6% prior; Y/Y: -4.8%e v -4.6% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: -0.3%e v -0.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Export Price Index M/M: +0.2%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: -5.5%e v -4.8% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 63.0e v 63.5 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -0.8%e v +0.4% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: -3.0%e v +0.1% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Italy, Sweden and Denmark sovereign ratings; S&P on Iceland and Israel sovereign ratings).

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Apr CPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.4%e v 3.5% prior; CPI Core M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Apr National CPI M/M: 7.5%e v 7.7% prior; Y/Y: 107.1%e v 104.3% prior.

- 18:00 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCh) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Overnight Rate Target unchanged at 11.25%.