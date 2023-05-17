EU mid-market update: Focus remain on US debt ceiling talks; Western Alliance deposits update brings more relief to regional banking concerns.
Notes/Observations
- Focus remains on US debt ceiling talks as Biden leaves for a shortened Far East trip; House Speaker McCarthy admitted negotiators were still very far apart, but said it is not impossible to get a deal by end of this week.
- EU inflation data eased slightly in April as ECB rhetoric turns to core outlook.
- Corporate news recap: Western Alliance Bancorp admitted its deposits rose further between May 9th and May 12th; Elon Musk refuted speculations that he is planning to step down as Tesla CEO, but said next 12 months will be challenging as the macro environment becomes difficult; Siemens reported better-than-expected earnings results and remained positive on outlook during the call.
Asia
- Japan Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.2%e; Annualized Q/Q: 1.6% v 0.8%e.
- Australia Q1 Wage Price Index registered its highest annual pace since late 2012 (Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.6%e).
- China Apr New Home Prices M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prior.
Americas
- Fed's Goolsbee (FOMC voter) noted that there was still some potential for a soft landing; should be 'high bar' to change Fed balance sheet plan. Had not decided anything for June rate meeting but added it was far too premature to be discussing rate cuts.
- Fed's Bostic (non-voter) reiterated view that still a way to go to defeat inflation; Pressure on Fed would be "enormous" if unemployment started to rise, and inflation remained sticky.
- Fed's Williams (voter) noted that the economy was starting to get back to more normal pattern, though still faced unacceptably.
- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr House testimony noted that the agency was considering stricter rules on accounting for unrealized losses for banks over $100B in assets.
Debt ceiling talks
- President Biden stated that had good productive meeting on debt ceiling; There was still work to do; Staff would meet daily to ensure no default. Added of his disappointing that Republicans refused to consider raising revenue (**Note: President Biden to cut his Far East trip short and would return early on Sunday from G7 to focus on debt-ceiling talks).
- US House Speaker McCarthy stated that the two sides remained far apart but noted that a deal might still be reached by Friday.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.7M v +3.6M prior.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.11% at 464.20, FTSE +0.03% at 7,753.60, DAX +0.23% at 15,934.15, CAC-40 -0.18% at 7,392.36, IBEX-35 -0.18% at 9,174.94, FTSE MIB -0.40% at 27,090.00, SMI -0.35% at 11,479.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.20%].
Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened generally lower but recovered some of the losses through early trading; Norway closed for holiday; better performing sectors include health care and technology; underperforming sectors include financials and real estate; Crayfish extends offer period for Caverion; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Target, and TJX.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: JD Sports [JD.UK] -3.0% (earnings; outlook color), Elior [ELIOR.FR] -11.0% (earnings).
- Financials: Munich Re [MUV2.DE] +1.0% (earnings), Commerzbank [CBK.DE] -6.5% (earnings; outlook comments).
- Industrials: Siemens [SIE.DE] +3.0% (earnings; raises outlook).
- Technology: SAP [SAP.DE] +1.5% (buyback), Prosus [PRX.NL] -2.0% (Tencent results).
- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] +1.0% (CDP still holds a bid for Telecom Italia's grid).
Speakers
- ECB's de Cos (Spain) stated that the ECB was nearing the end of the tightening cycle.
- ECB's Rehn (Finland): Need to see core CPI sustainably slowing.
- ECB said to seek candidates to succeed SSM chief Enria when term ends later this year.
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated that was on the right path to bring inflation and rates lower.
- Denmark govt updated its economic outlook which raised the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 0.2% to 0.6% and also raised the 2023 CPI from 3.9% to 4.3%.
- US House Democrats said to begin collecting signatures aiming to force debt-ceiling vote.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD Index at 6-week highs as global risk appetite appeared to remain weak. . Some dealers cited that Biden, McCarthy appeared to be hopeful on debt ceiling deal.
- EUR/USD drifted lower to test 1.0830 area ahead of the Euro Zone April Final CPI reading.
- Recent spat of soft Chinese data has put the USD/CNY back above the 7.0 level for the first time in 5 months. Dealers cited the widening US-China bond yield spread as the catalyst.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.5% prior.
- (FR) France Q1 ILO Unemployment Rate: 7.1% v 7.1%e; Mainland Unemployment Rate: 6.9% v 6.9%e.
- (EU) EU27 Apr New Car Registrations: 17.2% v 28.8% prior.
- (AT) Austria Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.8% prelim.
- (IT) Italy Mar Total Trade Balance: €7.5B v €2.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€0.9B v -€1.9B prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Final CPI Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.6% advance; CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.7% advance.
- (CY) Cyprus Apr CPI Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.9% v 6.1% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.996B vs. €10.0-11.0B indicated range in 2026, 2027 and 2029 bonds.
- Sold €5.216B in 2.50% Sept 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.69% v 2.93% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.34x v 2.77x prior.
- Sold €2.720B in 1.00% May 2027 Oat Avg Yield: +2.63% v -0.54% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.98x v 2.62x prior.
- Sold €3.060B in 2.75% Feb 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.68% v 2.88% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.00x v 2.34x prior.
- UK) DMO sold £3.75B in 4.125% Jan 2027 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.958% v 4.039% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.60x v 2.46x prior; Tail: 0.4bps v 0.5bps prior.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (IT) ECB’s Panetta (Italy).
- 05:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden at research seminar.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2.30% Feb 2033 Bunds.
- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell combined €400M in 2033 and 2037 Bonds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.5-2.0B in inflation-linked 2029, 2036 and 2053 inflation-linked bonds (Oatei).
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Trade Balance: No est v €5.3B prior.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Property Prices M/M: No est v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.0% prior.
- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e May 12th: No est v 6.3% prior.
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Mar Retail Sales M/M: +0.2%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: -0.7%e v -0.5% prior.
- 07:00 (BR) Brazil May FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: No est v -0.6% prior.
- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 0.8%e v 1.0% prior.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Broad Retail Sales M/M: -0.1%e v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: +1.9%e v -0.2% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Apr Housing Starts: 1.400Me v 1.420M prior; Building Permits: 1.434Me v 1.430M prior (revised from 1.413M).
- 08:30 (US) Apr Housing Starts M/M: -1.4%e v -0.8% prior; Building Permits M/M: +0.2%e v -7.7% prior (revised from -8.8%).
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 4.62B prior.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:15 (ES) ECB's De Guindos (Spain).
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings) Y/Y: -2.1%e v -2.7% prior.
- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell C$3.0B in 3% 2026 Bonds.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bonds.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Mar Capacity Utilization: No est v 65.0% prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 PPI Input Q/Q: No est v 0.5% prior; Output Q/Q: No est v 0.9% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Trade Balance: -¥600Be v -¥754.5B prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.084Te v -¥1.21T prior; Exports Y/Y: 3.0%e v 4.3% prior; Imports Y/Y: -0.6%e v 7.3% prior.
- 21:00 (CN) China Apr Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.3% prior.
- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years; 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years and 25Years~ maturities.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia Apr Employment Change: +25.0Ke v +53.0K prior; Unemployment Rate 3.5%e v 3.5% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +72.2K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -19.2K prior; Participation Rate 66.7%e v 66.7% prior.
- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand Budget.
- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD consolidates its daily losses and stays below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The US Dollar preserves its strength ahead of housing data and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound. Investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, stays below 1.2500
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2450 after having dropped to a fresh multi-week low near 1.2420 earlier in the day. The cautious market mood supports the US Dollar and limits the pair's upside ahead of US Housing Starts data.
Gold consolidates losses, stays well below $2,000
Gold price stays relatively stable on Wednesday but remains well below $2,000 following the sharp decline seen on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight channel above 3.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to make a decisive move.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines
Bitcoin price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000.
Debt ceiling impasse: How is risk sentiment affected?
Global risk sentiment for the next few days will be driven by the US debt ceiling theater. While the looming uncertainty makes the markets hard to navigate in the short run, there is a good chance that the drama comes to an end within the next few days.