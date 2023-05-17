Share:

EU mid-market update: Focus remain on US debt ceiling talks; Western Alliance deposits update brings more relief to regional banking concerns.

Notes/Observations

- Focus remains on US debt ceiling talks as Biden leaves for a shortened Far East trip; House Speaker McCarthy admitted negotiators were still very far apart, but said it is not impossible to get a deal by end of this week.

- EU inflation data eased slightly in April as ECB rhetoric turns to core outlook.

- Corporate news recap: Western Alliance Bancorp admitted its deposits rose further between May 9th and May 12th; Elon Musk refuted speculations that he is planning to step down as Tesla CEO, but said next 12 months will be challenging as the macro environment becomes difficult; Siemens reported better-than-expected earnings results and remained positive on outlook during the call.

Asia

- Japan Q1 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.2%e; Annualized Q/Q: 1.6% v 0.8%e.

- Australia Q1 Wage Price Index registered its highest annual pace since late 2012 (Q/Q: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.6%e).

- China Apr New Home Prices M/M: 0.3% v 0.4% prior.

Americas

- Fed's Goolsbee (FOMC voter) noted that there was still some potential for a soft landing; should be 'high bar' to change Fed balance sheet plan. Had not decided anything for June rate meeting but added it was far too premature to be discussing rate cuts.

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter) reiterated view that still a way to go to defeat inflation; Pressure on Fed would be "enormous" if unemployment started to rise, and inflation remained sticky.

- Fed's Williams (voter) noted that the economy was starting to get back to more normal pattern, though still faced unacceptably.

- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr House testimony noted that the agency was considering stricter rules on accounting for unrealized losses for banks over $100B in assets.

Debt ceiling talks

- President Biden stated that had good productive meeting on debt ceiling; There was still work to do; Staff would meet daily to ensure no default. Added of his disappointing that Republicans refused to consider raising revenue (**Note: President Biden to cut his Far East trip short and would return early on Sunday from G7 to focus on debt-ceiling talks).

- US House Speaker McCarthy stated that the two sides remained far apart but noted that a deal might still be reached by Friday.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.7M v +3.6M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.11% at 464.20, FTSE +0.03% at 7,753.60, DAX +0.23% at 15,934.15, CAC-40 -0.18% at 7,392.36, IBEX-35 -0.18% at 9,174.94, FTSE MIB -0.40% at 27,090.00, SMI -0.35% at 11,479.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.20%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened generally lower but recovered some of the losses through early trading; Norway closed for holiday; better performing sectors include health care and technology; underperforming sectors include financials and real estate; Crayfish extends offer period for Caverion; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Target, and TJX.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: JD Sports [JD.UK] -3.0% (earnings; outlook color), Elior [ELIOR.FR] -11.0% (earnings).

- Financials: Munich Re [MUV2.DE] +1.0% (earnings), Commerzbank [CBK.DE] -6.5% (earnings; outlook comments).

- Industrials: Siemens [SIE.DE] +3.0% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Technology: SAP [SAP.DE] +1.5% (buyback), Prosus [PRX.NL] -2.0% (Tencent results).

- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] +1.0% (CDP still holds a bid for Telecom Italia's grid).

Speakers

- ECB's de Cos (Spain) stated that the ECB was nearing the end of the tightening cycle.

- ECB's Rehn (Finland): Need to see core CPI sustainably slowing.

- ECB said to seek candidates to succeed SSM chief Enria when term ends later this year.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated that was on the right path to bring inflation and rates lower.

- Denmark govt updated its economic outlook which raised the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 0.2% to 0.6% and also raised the 2023 CPI from 3.9% to 4.3%.

- US House Democrats said to begin collecting signatures aiming to force debt-ceiling vote.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD Index at 6-week highs as global risk appetite appeared to remain weak. . Some dealers cited that Biden, McCarthy appeared to be hopeful on debt ceiling deal.

- EUR/USD drifted lower to test 1.0830 area ahead of the Euro Zone April Final CPI reading.

- Recent spat of soft Chinese data has put the USD/CNY back above the 7.0 level for the first time in 5 months. Dealers cited the widening US-China bond yield spread as the catalyst.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.5% prior.

- (FR) France Q1 ILO Unemployment Rate: 7.1% v 7.1%e; Mainland Unemployment Rate: 6.9% v 6.9%e.

- (EU) EU27 Apr New Car Registrations: 17.2% v 28.8% prior.

- (AT) Austria Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.8% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Mar Total Trade Balance: €7.5B v €2.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€0.9B v -€1.9B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Final CPI Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.0% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.6% advance; CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.7% advance.

- (CY) Cyprus Apr CPI Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.9% v 6.1% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.996B vs. €10.0-11.0B indicated range in 2026, 2027 and 2029 bonds.

- Sold €5.216B in 2.50% Sept 2026 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.69% v 2.93% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.34x v 2.77x prior.

- Sold €2.720B in 1.00% May 2027 Oat Avg Yield: +2.63% v -0.54% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.98x v 2.62x prior.

- Sold €3.060B in 2.75% Feb 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.68% v 2.88% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.00x v 2.34x prior.

- UK) DMO sold £3.75B in 4.125% Jan 2027 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.958% v 4.039% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.60x v 2.46x prior; Tail: 0.4bps v 0.5bps prior.

