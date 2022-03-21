Notes/Observations

- Markets continued to weigh the effects of the war in Ukraine; battle for Ukraine's strategic port of Mariupol raged on..

- President Biden to discuss the war with European leaders later today, then head off to Europe this week to attend a summit with NATO leaders and look for ways to strengthen the bloc's own deterrence and defense.

Asia

- China PBoC Monthly Loan Prime Rate Setting (LPR) left both the 1-year and 5-year rates unchanged at 3.70% and 4.60% respectively).

- Japan closed for spring holiday.

Russia/Ukraine

- Russia called on Ukrainian forces to surrender promising guaranteed safe passage out of the city and humanitarian corridors would be opened from Mariupol.

- Ukraine Dep PM Vereshchuk stated that there could can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms.

-Turkey Foreign Min Cavusoglu stated over the weekend that there had been rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects. Can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions.

- Turkey Presidential spokesperson Kalin stated that Russian President Putin wanted Ukraine to complete a disarmament process, protect the Russian language in the country and engage in a "de-Nazi" operation.

- China Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said to call Western sanctions against Russia outrageous.

- EU governments to consider possible oil embargo on Russia this week.

Europe

- ECB’s Knot (Netherlands) stated that a rate hike in 2022 was realistic, ECB to assess impact of war on inflation at the end of summer.

- ECB's De Guindos (Spain) reiterated Council view that did not see signs of second round effects nor that the region was heading toward stagflation.

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria) believed that ECB should raise rates before ending bond purchases. Expected inflation to drop to targeted 2% in the medium term or else appropriate interest rate steps would have to be take.

Americas

- President Biden to hold a call with Germany Chancellor Scholz, France President Macron, Italy PM Draghi, and UK PM Johnson at 11:00ET.

- President Biden to travel to Poland on Mar 25 (Fri), to hold bilateral meeting with Poland President Duda.

Energy

- Reportedly output of Saudi Arabia’s oil refinery in Jazan has dropped momentarily after an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia; The shortfall said to be compensated for from stockpiles.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.04% at 454.40, FTSE +0.38% at 7,432.97, DAX -0.08% at 14,401.76, CAC-40 +0.04% at 6,622.58, IBEX-35 +0.33% at 6,622.58, FTSE MIB +0.79% at 6,622.58, SMI -0.45% at 12,130.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.20%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed and failed to gain direction in the first hours of trading; sectors among those trending higher were materials and energy; sectors among those trending lower were financials and technology; oil and gas subsector higher after Brent moves above $110/bbl; grosso tec offers ttake stake in Salzgitter; Zoo Digital acquires Vista India; reportedly LSE to sell its BETA+ assets; no major earnings scheduled for the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Industrials: Airbus [AIR.FR] +0.5% (Boeing crash in China), Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -0.5% (to idle one of Chinese plants at least for this week).

- Technology: SAP [SAP.DE] -2.5% (CFO to step down).

- Materials: Salzgitter [SZG.DE] +3% (final results).

Speakers

- ECB’s Lagarde stated that energy, bottlenecks and food were driving short-term inflation. War in the Ukraine would have consequences on growth. Green transition likely inflationary in the short-term but not seeing elements of stagflation. Reiterated Council stance that monetary policy cannot do everything; needs to be supported with fiscal policy.

- EU said to be expected to make a decision on potential Russia oil embargo before US President Biden arrived for the G7 summit on Thursday, Mar 24th.

- EU's Foreign Policy Chief Borrell stated that Russia was guilty of massive war crimes and prepared to talk about energy sanctions.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov stated that progress in Ukraine talks was less than we would like; No basis for possible Putin-Zelenskiy meeting, significant progress to be made first.

- Ireland Foreign Min Coveney stated that energy sanctions would be appropriate.

- Poland Central Bank member Kotecki stated that CPI to exceed 9% in 2022.

- China Foreign Min Wang reiterated having normal economic cooperation with Russia.

Currencies/Fixed income

- FX trading began the week in a subdued mode with focus remaining on Russia/Ukraine conflict. Markets continue to focus on the speed and size of future rate hikes from the Fed and the height of its eventual peak.

- EUR/USD drifted higher as inflation remained a concern. German Feb PPI data registered a fresh 7 decade high near 26%.

- GBP/USD at 1.3150 area with focus on the upcoming budget statement on Wed. UK will also see more hotter inflation data during the week to keep the door open for more BOE rate hikes.

- USD/JPY not too far off from recent 6-year highs as market participants continue to focus on policy divergence between BOJ and Fed. Pair at 109.25 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Feb PPI M/M: 1.4% v 1.7%e prior; Y/Y: 25.9% v 26.2%e (highest since 1949).

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Export Orders Y/Y: 21.1% v 13.9%e (24th straight month of growth).

- (CH) Swiss Feb M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.1% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 186.5% v 151.4% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 Current Account Balance: $96.1B v $95.5B prior; Balance of Payments (BOP): -$7.0B v +$27.2B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Feb CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.6% v 2.0%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 728.9B v 728.0B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 659.9B v 659.5B prior.

- (PL) Poland Feb Real Retail Sales M/M: 1.8% v 3.7%e; Y/Y: 8.1% v 8.3%e; Retail Sales Y/Y: 16.5% v 16.6%e..

- (PL) Poland Feb Construction Output Y/Y: 21.2% v 24.2%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (SK) Slovakia Debt Agency (Ardal) to sell 2024, 2030, 2036, 2051 Bonds.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 12-month BuBills.

- 06:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €2.0-3.5B in 3-month, 5-month and 6-month bills (3 tranches).

- 07:00 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 2029, 2032 and 240 OLO Bonds.

- 07:00 (IL) Israel to sell 2024, 2026, 2031 and 2032 Bonds.

- 07:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON300M in 4.75% Oct 2034 bonds.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (US) Fed’s Bostic.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Chicago Fed National Activity Index: 0.50e v 0.69 prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.6-5.8B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches).

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 11:30 (DE) ECB’s Nagel (Germany).

- 12:00 (US) Fed Chair Powell speaks at NABE.

- 16:00 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Consumer Confidence: No est v 99.1 prior.

- (AR) Argentina Feb Budget Balance (ARS): -48.6Be v -16.7B prior.

- 18:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 95.8 prior.

- 19:00 (NL) Netherlands Feb House Price Index M/M: No est v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 21.0% prior.

- 22:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 23:30 (AU) RBA's Lowe participates on panel.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central bank to sell THB55B in 3-month bills.