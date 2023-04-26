Share:

Notes/observations

- EU indices turned lower at the open and USD moved higher as traders read the tea leaves in latest wave of earnings. Concerns over the US banking sector and economy initially hit sentiment but evaporated for the time being.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) hiked Repo Rate by 50bps, as expected. Raised terminal rate in staff projections and stated likely to hike rates further in June or Sept. Dissenters sought 25bps 'to keep the door open for alternative courses of action later in the year'.

- Amid First Republic Bank’s turbulences and debt ceiling discussions, US 5-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) rose to 62bps v 59bps d/d, which is highest level since 2011.

- Earnings Recap: ASM International during its earnings noted memory market demand weakened and expected to remain low for remainder of the year. Puma notes inventories to normalize by mid-year; Beiersdorf raised FY23 and called it conservative. Danone raised FY23 rev, but noted they saw un-winding of positive trends in Q2. Iberdrola FY23-25 ahead of schedule. GSK beats but Q1 specialty medicine rev drops 33%. Orange beats and affirms all guidance through FY23-25. Dassault slight beat but guides Q2 margin compression. Roche affirms FY23, but saw Q1 diagnostic rev down 28% y/y.

- Asia closed mostly lower but Hang Seng outperformed at +0.7%. EU indices are -0.3% to -0.7%. US futures are +0.1-1.3% (Nasdaq100 +1.3%). Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.5%; Commodity: Brent +0.6%, WTI +0.8%, TTF -3.7%; Crypto: BTC +4.7%, ETH +3.4%.

Asia

- New Zealand Mar Trade Balance (NZ$): -1.3B v -0.7B prior.

- Australia Mar CPI Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.5%e.

- Australia Q1 CPI Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.3%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 6.9%e ((annual pace moved away from recent 33-year highs).

- BOJ Gov Ueda reiterated BOJ monetary easing was not aimed at funding Govt spending.

Europe

- ECB officials are leaning towards 25bps at the next meeting but willing to discuss 50bps. One ECB insider suggests it would require a quite negative April inflation surprise to create support for a 50bps hike.

- ECB's Vujcic (Croatia) reiterated Council belief that had 'no choice' but to raise rates.

Americas

-House of Rep Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) reiterates to pass bill on floor to lift debt ceiling this week and that he will not change or reopen bill.

- Congressional Budget Office (CBO) believes House debt ceiling b to cut deficits by $4.8T over 10 years.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Gov Rodriguez stated that would discuss halting rate increases in May; Saw positive inflation data in early April (**Note: have hiked 15 times in the current tightening cycle).

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.1M.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.67% at 463.97, FTSE -0.31% at 7,866.57, DAX -0.47% at 15,797.55, CAC-40 -0.64% at 7,483.41, IBEX-35 -0.39% at 9,254.24, FTSE MIB -0.61% at 27,086.00, SMI -0.70% at 11,432.20, S&P 500 Futures +0.44%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and continued lower as the session wore on; better performing sectors include real estate and materials; sectors leading the way lower include financials and consumer discretionary; ASM International trades sharply down following earnings results and weaker memory market outlook; Vonovia divests its interest in Sudewo to Apollo; Uponor rejects offer from Aliaxis; Teleperformance makes offer for Majorel; Kindred looking at strategic alternatives; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Meta, Thermo Fisher, Boeing and American Tower.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Puma [PUM.DE] -2.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23, guides Q2), Persimmon [PSN.UK] -0.5% (Q1 trading update, raises FY23), Kering [KER.FR] -2.5% (earnings; analyst action - reiterated at neutral at JP Morgan Chase), Corbion [CRBN.NL] -1.5% (Q1 beat, raises FY23), Beiersdorf [BEI.DE] +1.0% (Q1 beat, raises FY23).

- Consumer staples: Danone [BN.FR] +1.0% (Q1 beat, raises FY23), Carrefour [CA.FR] +1.0% (earnings).

- Real Estate: Vonovia [VNA.DE] +3.5% (sells minority common equity participation in its “Südewo” portfolio to Apollo for €1.0B).

- Materials: Billerud [BILL.SE] -3.5% (Q1 miss).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] -1.0% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), Roche [ROG.CH] -0.5% (Q1 miss, affirms FY23).

- Industrials: SSAB [SSABA.SE] +4.0% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), Safran [SAF.FR] -3.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23).

- Technology: ASM International [ASM.NL] -12% (earnings; weak outlook); BE Semiconductor [BESI.NL] -2.5% (Q2 guidance), Dassault Systèmes [DSY.FR] -7.5% (Q1, affirms FY23, guides Q2).

- Telecom: Majorel [MAJ.NL] +41% (offer).

Speakers

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Policy Statement noted that the decision to hike was not unanimous. Dissenters sought only 25bps hike 'to keep the door open for alternative courses of action later in the year. After April meeting there would be scope to adjust policy rate in smaller steps. Inflation was still far too high and saw that rate could likely to be raised further in June or Sept period. Stronger SEK currency (Swedish Krona) would be desirable.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen post rate decision press conference reiterated that inflation remained way too high; future decisions to be data dependent.

- Russia Dep PM Novak noted that OPEC+ was effective; Total balance of oil supply and demand had not changed.

- S&P affirmed Taiwan sovereign rating at AA+; outlook stable.

Currencies/ Fixed Income - Safe haven flows initially aided both the USD and JPY currencies, but its effect wore off as the session progressed.

- EUR/USD climbing back above the 1.10 handle in quiet trade.

- USD/JPY at 131.60 area with focus on Friday BOJ rate decision. No change was expected under the guidance of the new Gov Ueda.

- EUR/SEK was higher despite a 50bps rate hike by the Riksbank and a raised rath path outlook. Dealers took note of some dissent with the central bank’s board on the decision. Cross went from 11.29 to approach 11.40 as a result of the perceived dovish hike.

- AUD/USD was lower as Q1 CPI data moved away from recent 30-decade highs. Market participants reacted to the data by lengthening the odds on the RBA resuming its tightening cycle at the upcoming May 2nd (It paused back in April after 10 straight hikes).

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.1 v 8.0% prior.

- (FI) Finland Mar Unemployment Rate: 6.9% v 6.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany May GfK Consumer Confidence: -25.7 v -28.0e.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Unemployment Rate: 7.7% v 8.2% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.2% v 7.6%e; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.3 v 7.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Trade Balance (SEK): 6.9B v 5.1B prior.

- (NO) Norway Mar Trend Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Average Gross Wages Y/Y: 0.2% v 16.3% prior.

- (FR) France Apr Consumer Confidence: 83 v 81e.

- (ES) Spain Feb Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -1.9% v +12.6% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -2.0% v +2.9% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) raised Repo Rate by 50bps to 3.50% (as expected); saw another hike in June or Sept as likely.

- (CH) Swiss Apr Expectations Survey: -33.3 v -41.3 prior.

- (AT) Austria Apr Manufacturing PMI: 42.0 v 44.7 prior (9th straight contraction).

- (PL) Poland Mar Unemployment Rate: 5.4% v 5.5% prior.

- (UK) Q4 Final Output Per Hour Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.1% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (FI) Finland opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 10-year bonds; guidance seen +1bps to mid-swaps.

- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell Mar 2045 index-linked Gilt via syndicate; guidance seen 3.75-4.25bps to Mar 2044 Gilts.

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2028 and 2029 bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €6.0B vs. €6.0B indicated in 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Mar PPI M/M: 1.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 11.3%e v 12.2% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2037 and 2038 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (UK) Apr CBI Retailing Reported Sales: 4e v 1 prior; Total Distribution Reported Sales: No est v 8 prior.

- 06:00 (FR) France Q1 Total Jobseekers: No est v 2.834M prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2028, 2031, 2034 Bonds (2-3 tranches).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 21st: No est v -8.8% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Apr FGV Construction Costs M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Total Outstanding Loans (BRL): 5.343Te v 5.319T prior; M/M: +0.4%e v -0.1% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil mid-Apr IBGE Inflation IPCA-15 M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.2%e v 5.4% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain).

- 08:30 (US) Mar Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: +0.7%e v -1.0% prior; Durables (ex-transportation): -0.2%e v -0.1% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.1%e v -0.1% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): +0.1%e v -0.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$90.0Be v -$91.6B prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: 0.2%e v 0.8% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Mar Industrial Production Y/Y: -1.5%e v -1.7% prior.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 30 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 13:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Apr Summary of Deliberations.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Mar Federal Debt Total (BRL): No est v 5.856T prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 69 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 75 prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Business Confidence: No est v -43.4 prior; Activity Outlook: No est v -8.5 prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years; 10~25Years and 25Years~ maturities.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q1 Export Price Index Q/Q: -2.6%e v -0.9% prior; Import Price Index Q/Q: 0.5%e v 1.8% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Mar YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: No est v -22.9% prior.

- 22:30 (SG) Singapore Mar Unemployment Rate.